Intellicene adds Oosto facial recognition technology to Symphia product suite

Real-time facial recognition provider Oosto has announced a strategic partnership with Intellicene. Oosto’s face biometrics now integrates with Intellicene’s Symphia security software platform.

Oosto’s facial recognition technology can utilize existing security cameras and monitor for persons of interest and respond to threats while preserving bystander privacy. It can also be used for biometric access control. The software can be implemented at stadiums, casinos and corporate buildings as well as airports and public spaces.

Symphia is a portfolio of risk management and security products that utilize predictive analysis to combat threats across all industries. Oosto will provide an additional layer of protection to the Symphia platform by integrating into the Symphia Face Detect product.

In an emailed statement to Biometric Update, an Oosto spokesperson said, “We are excited about this partnership and are proud to bring our Vision AI capabilities including facial recognition to enhance the Intellicene Symphia platform for more use cases and customers.”

Symphia 8.0 recently won the platinum-level award in threat intelligence at Security Today’s 2023 New Product of the Year Awards. Version 8.0 features data filtering and real-time insights to help security focus on critical incidents and filter out unnecessary information.

