Persona selfie biometrics to verify ID for LinkedIn users in Australia, Brazil

Users of professional networking platform LinkedIn in Australia and Brazil will henceforth have their identify verified using ID authentication software from San Francisco-based selfie biometrics provider Persona.

This follows a partnership entered into between the digital ID technology provider and the Microsoft-owned social media company, per a joint announcement.

The partnership will also enable LinkedIn users in these two countries add authenticity to their accounts, to render them more trustworthy. A post on LinkedIn’s website about how the ID verification will work makes clear that Persona processes selfie biometrics, but the social media platform does not itself collect any biometric data.

There are an estimated 12 million LinkedIn users in Australia and about 64 million in Brazil, according to Statista.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Persona to help users add an extra layer of trust and authenticity to their LinkedIn experience,” says LinkedIn Head of Trust and Privacy Oscar Rodriguez. “We’re looking forward to continuing to scale verification with Persona’s flexible, robust approach to identity.”

With Persona’s technology, LinkedIn users in the two countries will enjoy a seamless and secure verifications process for their NFC passports, and a verification badge will be appended to profiles that have undergone verification.

Rick Song, Persona CEO, hailed the partnership: “We share a common vision with LinkedIn to build authentic connections, regardless of where users are based. We’re excited to continue collaborating with their team and support their global expansion.”

LinkedIn has been steadily building identity verification into its platform, announcing a biometric ID verification partnership with Clear for the nearly 200 million users of the social media network in the United States in April. Verifications have since been extended to LinkedIn users in Canada and Mexico.

The partnership with Persona is intended to roll out to LinkedIn users in the LATAM, APAC and EMEA regions, according to the announcement.

Persona’s biometric digital ID verification is deployed by different clients in several sectors including retail and gaming.

Article Topics

Australia | Brazil | identity verification | LinkedIn | Persona | selfie biometrics | social media