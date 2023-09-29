More free Clear ID subscriptions for LinkedIn members in North America

An unexpected Venn diagram has free ID verification services at its center. The lobes around it include Microsoft, Mexico and CLEAR.

Microsoft’s professional network service LinkedIn has agreed to work with U.S. ID verification service CLEAR to give LinkedIn members in Mexico CLEAR’s service. It is a not-insignificant benefit for intensive users of LinkedIn as it will provide a high degree of certainty about identities.

The LinkedIn subscribers, reportedly numbering 20 million, will be able to use an official ID and a selfie, following instructions in English or Spanish, to create CLEAR accounts.

LinkedIn and CLEAR opened free accounts last year to subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Martha Cuevas, a sales director for LinkedIn, said in a statement, “This new feature helps add an extra layer of trust and authenticity.”

For CLEAR, moves like these could address the discomfort of growing competition it is feeling on its home turf, airports.

Article Topics

CLEAR | identity verification | LinkedIn | Microsoft | selfie biometrics | social media