Telpo touts biometric visitor registration terminal for efficient check-in, access control

Telpo, the Chinese biometric terminal provider servicing the smart payment, smart retail, smart security and smart transportation sectors, is offering a hardware/software package for visitor access control management and customer logging.

A company release says the smart point-of-sale terminal TPS680 can be deployed as either a desktop terminal or self-service kiosk. Multi-level identity verification is accomplished with RFID tags, QR codes and facial recognition. Telpo promises increased efficiency and effectiveness in visitor registration and access control, compared to archaic paper log books that rely on handwriting, diminishing visitor experience and making the process slow and clumsy. It also notes the security and monitoring benefits for organizations.

The TPS680 has a dual screen display consisting of a 15.6-inch main screen and a 10-inch secondary screen, promising enhanced customer interaction and accuracy in verification. It has a quad-core processor and runs Android OS up to Android 13. Facial recognition and NFC card reader capabilities are included.

With Telpo’s terminals, the registration process has three stages: preregistration, wherein visitors can provide information in advance; on-site registration that captures biometrics and identity data, and ID verification that allows visitors subsequent access via facial recognition or contactless ID card scanning.

Telpo, which is based in Foshan City in Guangdong province, also provides facial recognition terminals for self-service checkout.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | facial recognition | Telpo | visitor management