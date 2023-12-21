Herta launches facial recognition public safety project, awarded EU Seal of Excellence

Herta Security has launched a new video surveillance and security project that includes real-time threat detection and facial recognition, which has also received recognition from an EU body for quality, uniqueness and safety.

The FUTURE project is to create a platform combining video surveillance at the network edge, crowd behavior analysis and facial recognition of criminal and terrorism suspects.

It has met the quality threshold required for EU funding under the Horizon 2020 program, but not funded by Horizon Europe due to budgetary constraints. As such, it has been awarded an EU Seal of Excellence, marking it as worthy of funding.

Herta argues that the Seal of Excellence represents an endorsement of the FUTURE project’s vision, innovation, and potential for social impact.

“We are honored to receive the EU Seal of Excellence, acknowledging our commitment to technological innovation and ethical security solutions,” states Javier Rodríguez, CEO of Herta. “This recognition fuels our dedication to pushing the boundaries of security technology while ensuring ethical and responsible implementation in safeguarding communities.”

The company participated in phase 2 of an EU project to prevent terrorism at public transportation facilities through the use of video behavior analytics, ahead of the phase 3 launch on December 6.

Herta was also awarded at the MWC23 Hackathon for applying privacy and ethical principles to its facial recognition.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics at the edge | facial recognition | FUTURE project | Herta Security | real-time biometrics | video surveillance