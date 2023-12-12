OneSpan’s launches partner network with early passkey token access

OneSpan, a Chicago-based company that provides digital identity proofing, biometric authentication and other digital ID security services, is launching a partner network program that gives members access to benefits and support for the delivery of seamless and secure customer experiences, according to a release.

The OneSpan Partner Network is particularly focused on accelerating onboarding processes, helping partners quickly ramp up their business by providing training materials, sales tools, marketing collateral, and technical support.

“The increasing pace of modern digital transformation is driving the need for innovation and collaboration in the cybersecurity industry,” says Nicholas Argyrides, VP Gulf at Mindware, a OneSpan partner based in Dubai. “Our partnership with OneSpan adds significant value to our channel offerings.”

OneSpan cites exponential advances in generative AI, the proliferation of deepfakes and the manipulation of digital identity documents as threats to the integrity of digital transactions and interactions. In response, it says, businesses can equip themselves with OneSpan’s continuous identity verification and authentication, e-signatures, high-assurance virtual collaboration, and secure storage capacity. The partner network will also offer incentives, training, and certification, along with technical, sales and marketing resources.

“The world needs security-infused workflows native to digital experiences that guarantee the integrity of people, data, transactions, and documentation,” says OneSpan President and CEO Matthew Moynahan. “Our partners play a critical role in delivering trust to organizations and end users throughout the entire customer journey. Working with best-in-class partners extends the reach of our technology and delivers even more impact to our mutual customers.”

Specific benefits of the program include comprehensive enablement support via training and certification, flexible engagement models, expanded portfolio opportunity, and financial incentives. Notably, partners will have access to the recently launched Digipass FX1 BIO, a FIDO-enabled, phishing-resistant physical passkey for fingerprint-based passwordless authentication.

“OneSpan has been a trusted security partner for over 20 years, delivering high-quality authentication solutions and always being at the forefront of technological advances,” says Helge Scherff, regional vice president, central region at Nuvias. “Their product portfolio fits well with market needs, and they help us provide our partners with innovative security options to grow their businesses.”

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | OneSpan | partner program