Passwordless biometrics update from SecureAuth, device launch from OneSpan

Integration is the name of the game for SecureAuth’s new access management and digital ID authentication platform, Arculix, announced today in a release. Featuring an enhanced orchestration engine and expanded integrations with Citrix and Microsoft Entra ID, it streamlines and harmonizes interactions between disparate security tools like a conductor turning individual parts into a symphony.

SecureAuth’s research shows that 84 percent of IT and security professionals name authentication and access management as a top five security priority. However, Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth, says that the complex needs of organizations across ID proofing, fraud protection, bot management, and biometric passwordless authentication make building and maintaining integrated security ecosystems both costly and time-consuming.

“With Arculix’s Orchestration Engine, customers can quickly integrate and adapt their tech stack to meet their organization’s needs, while ensuring risk is continually managed throughout the user’s journey,” Trulove says. “Additionally, the ability to create dynamic workflows will empower organizations to streamline a user’s journey based on their unique authentication requirements.”

The platform offers passwordless, frictionless experiences for end users and user-friendly drag-and-drop interface for administrators, allowing easy orchestration and customization of user journeys across the digital identity life cycle, including registration, verification, authentication, authorization and post-authorization. A differentiating feature is passwordless continuous authentication, the ability to continuously check and re-evaluate a user’s level of assurance to step up authentication when needed.

The new integrations for Citirx and Microsoft Entra ID further enable frictionless login and passthrough authentication that avoids redirecting users to Microsoft, respectively.

OneSpan introduces new biometric physical passkey

Biometric authentication firm OneSpan has added to its Digipass line of authentication tools with the Digipass FX1 BIO fingerprint authenticator – according to a release, a cost-efficient and adaptable physical passkey alternative to traditional multi-factor authentication.

With fingerprint biometrics and public passkey technology approved by FIDO, multiple connectivity options and security features designed to prevent phishing and social engineering attacks, the Digipass FX1 BIO promises secure authentication for a dispersed remote workforce.

“In the Web3 era, we firmly believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to security is insufficient,” says Matthew Moynahan, President and CEO of OneSpan. “We are committed to continuous innovation, delivering diverse and secure solutions for organizations while keeping customer experience and security at the core of what we do.”

A product datasheet specifies that the device includes a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

OneSpan launched the DIGIPASS CX1 and CX2 biometric devices for passwordless authentication a year ago with sensors from Fingerprint Cards.

