Pakistan’s Sindh state installs inmate biometrics system at 14 prisons

Fourteen prisons in the Pakistani state of Sindh are now equipped with biometric systems for the identification and monitoring of inmates.

This is part of the implementation of a litany of prison reforms directed by the country’s Supreme Court, Dawn narrates.

In a recent meeting to evaluate the execution of the reforms, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi lauded the installation of the biometric system and an online meeting facility.

Explaining the usefulness of the online meeting system, Qureshi said the platform will enable meetings between inmates and family members who cannot visit them physically.

While expressing satisfaction with the biometric installation project, the Ombudsman urged the inspector general of prisons to ensure that the system is deployed to the state’s remaining prisons as soon as possible.

Another important aspect pointed out by Qureshi during the evaluation meeting is for the prisons boss to also ensure that the biometric system is linked with databases of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the police and other related state law enforcement agencies.

Other than the installation of biometric systems at 14 jails, the meeting also discussed the implementation of reforms in different domains including the improvement of healthcare for all inmates, issues related to legal and financial assistance, availability of basic amenities and utilities such as potable water, education and religious wellbeing, as well as skills development and general rehabilitation.

In neighbouring India, prisons are also setting up biometric systems as part of efforts to curb the increasing rate of jail breaks.

