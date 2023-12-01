Selfie verification draws deals for AuthID, Trulioo – and a lawsuit

Identity verification firms AuthID and Trulioo are each starting December with new deals, but not everyone is happy with selfie biometrics: A U.S. court will be hearing a lawsuit against identity verification processes.

AuthID nabs client in entertainment industry

AuthID has acquired a new client, this time in the entertainment business. The identity verification company will be providing its software to PickleJar, a platform that offers payments, performance tickets, fan merchandise and crowdsourcing services for artists. Audience members, for instance, can use the PickleJar app to tip a performer.

PickleJar CEO Jeff James said in a release that they chose AuthID’s document-based identity verification to streamline the digital onboarding of entertainers and fans, securing it with PAD Level 2 liveness confirmation, ID anti-spoofing checks and facial biometric selfie matching.

“Biometrics continue to play an increasingly critical role in every aspect of account activation, transaction security, and synthetic identity detection, and this technology will ensure PickleJar remains on its competitive vanguard,” says James.

AuthID recently inked deals with SaaS recruitment company Workforce360 and payments-focus startup Bieases.

Trulioo partners with Public

Trulioo announced a new buyer for its identity verification software U.S. investment platform for stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies Public. The platform used Trulioo’s product Person Match to meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance requirements for its UK launch back in July.

“The Trulioo platform with blended in-house verification capabilities has proven itself to be a critical partner for Public’s U.K. launch,” Trulioo’s CEO Steve Munford said in a statement.

The Canadian KYC firm sealed a significant deal in October, providing its global identity verification services to J.P. Morgan Payments. The company also saw a bump of almost 600 percent in KYC adoption in June ahead of the implementation of the U.S. INFORM Consumers Act. According to the Trulioo Global KYB Survey, business ID verification is set to rise even more due to an increase in fraud.

BIPA lawsuit hits crypto platform using Sardine KYC

Cryptocurrency exchanges Blockchain.com and Moonpay are being sued by a customer who claims that the platforms are violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) in the U.S. state of Illinois.

The customer, Candice Wilhelm claims that the crypto companies used facial scans for verifying Illinois users without first obtaining consent or providing data collection disclosures. In fact, the exchanges “made no mention of biometric information, collection of biometric information or storage of information,” the plaintiff says.

Blockchain.com has dismissed the lawsuit as “baseless” and with no merit. The company has been meeting its KYC needs with software from California-based Sardine.

Wilhelm has asked the court to fine the platforms $1,000 for every negligent BIPA violation and $5,000 for every willful violation, trade publication Law360 reports. Blockchain.com says it has 37 million users in more than 200 countries while Moonpay claims 5 million customers in more than 160 countries.

