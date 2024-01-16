NADRA partners with local university to promote biometrics research, development

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Technologies Limited (NTL) will share its expertise with the Islamabad National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in the domain of biometric technologies research, development and innovation.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) recently concluded between the two entities, according to a NADRA announcement, and the collaboration is aimed at encouraging and supporting local innovative approaches to the development of biometric and digital ID-related technologies in the country.

The purpose of the MoU is to establish a strong academic collaboration where the two parties are expected to bring in contributions from their respective domains of activity. While NTL has created an international reputation for itself with its digital ID solutions works at home and abroad, the NUST is a highly-ranked tertiary institution in the area of engineering and technology.

Per the announcement, NUST will contribute its research know-how in the area of contactless biometrics and face liveness detection technologies. Other areas in which the partners will combine their expertise are facial recognition, digital know your customer (e-KYC) checks, digital onboarding, Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) and Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS), according to the announcement.

Both partners have underlined the significance of the partnership saying developing these biometric applications will enable the provision of better government and private sector services to the people of Pakistan.

This partnership comes a little less than two weeks after NADRA sealed another one with the National Radio and Telecommunications Corporation of Pakistan (NRTC) with the objective of combining their knowledge for the development of indigenous biometric technologies for the domestic and international markets.

