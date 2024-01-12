Tech5 face biometric liveness integrated by remote onboarding platform

Tech5 announces it has been selected as the facial liveness detection provider for Namirial SAS’s remote verification and digital onboarding platform, providing biometric spoofing attack prevention during verification.

Namirial SAS is a certified remote identity verification provider under French National Cyber Security Agency (ANSSI), supported by the Ministry of the Interior. It is the platform company of trust services provider Namirial S.p.A.

Tech5 recently announced it will increase its focus on European markets for identity verification.

“This partnership solidifies Tech5’s position and offering in France, where legislation mandates the use of such technologies, and for the European digital onboarding and verification market,” said Tech5 VP of sales and business development for Europe Andy Gray. “We are working closely with our partners, ensuring smooth technology integration and technical support, as well as exchange of best practices and market knowledge sharing.”

