BrainChip showcases AI-enabled human behavioral analysis with Akida neuromorphic computing

BrainChip, a company known for its neuromorphic computing, has joined forces with NVISO Group Ltd., experts in AI software for analyzing human behavior. They demonstrated an AI-powered system capable of real-time human behavioral analysis at the CES 2024. This partnership combines the strengths of both companies to offer a solution with potential applications across consumer electronics, surveillance, and automotive industries.

From BrainChip, this collaboration benefits from the Akida IP and processors, which are based on neuromorphic computing. This technology enhances the efficiency of AI operations, particularly in pattern recognition and interpreting sensory data.

On the other hand, NVISO Group Ltd contributes its specialized human behavior analysis software, which can decode a broad spectrum of human behaviors. This includes facial recognition, emotion detection, identity verification, and analyzing head poses, gazes, gestures, and interactions with objects and activities.

“In our goal to driving machines to understand people and their behaviors, we have partnered with BrainChip to develop a high-performance system that enables efficient and effective human interaction with intelligent systems,” says Virpi Pennanen, chief executive officer at NVISO Group.

BrainChip has developed the Akida IP and processors, positioning it as one of the advanced neural processing solutions designed for accelerated AI processing at the edge. This system incorporates event-based neural processors, facilitating fast learning and addressing the limitations associated with traditional deep learning neural networks.

The latest iteration of the Akida platform represents the second generation of its AI technology, providing low power consumption and real-time processing, which is crucial for biometric applications such as facial recognition. Moreover, Akida processors are designed for integration into SoCs across various process technologies, offering advantages such as reduced latency, improved privacy, and enhanced data security.

In an effort to expand the accessibility to Akida, BrainChip has announced the relaunch of its product shopping portal for pre-orders of the Akida Edge AI Box. For the development of this hardware box, the company collaborated with VVDN Technologies to leverage their expertise in engineering and manufacturing. The device is designed to meet the diverse needs of several sectors, including retail and security, automotive, transportation, and industrial manufacturing.

“We are excited to officially launch pre-orders of the Akida Edge AI Box and bring this groundbreaking technology to market to empower customers in developing and deploying intelligent, secure, and customized devices and services for multi-sensor environments in real-time,” says Sean Hehir, chief executive officer at BrainChip.

