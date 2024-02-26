Brazil uses Serpro face biometrics system to verify G20 delegates

Serpro, a Brazilian government data processing agency, is providing a facial recognition system that was used to facilitate the accreditation and validation of delegates to a ministerial meeting of the G20 last week.

During the meeting, which took place on February 21 and 22, attendees were made to pass a biometric validation process by scanning their faces using Serpro’s stand devices, according to a post on the G20 website. Brazil currently holds the G20 presidency, which runs till the end of this year.

Serpro’s system meets the same standard as the biometric authentication equipment deployed in some of Brazil’s airports to enable secure and seamless passenger checks without the need for the physical presentation of documents, according to the G20 announcement.

“This technology streamlines procedures by expediting personal validation, thus ensuring security through efficient monitoring,” says Alexandre Ávila, superintendent of Government Digital Customer Relations.

In the course of the recent meeting in Rio de Janeiro, national and international delegates, including journalists from local and foreign media outlets, performed facial scans to access restricted areas of the meeting venue.

Apart from the recent ministerial meeting, Serpro has the contract to deploy its facial recognition and other connectivity infrastructure in all of the about 130 scheduled G20 meetings under Brazil’s presidency, the government notes. The agency will also ensure safe management of the data of about 25,000 persons expected to attend these meetings from 30 countries in different venues.

Serpro has also developed a blockchain platform for Brazil’s tax authority to issue ID cards, and partnered with Persona to set up biometric ID verification checks against a Brazilian government database.

