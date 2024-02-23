Jumio and Aware appoint finance executives

The latest appointments by biometrics and digital ID firms include financial leaders at Aware and Jumio, as well as appointments by ID.me, Encompass, Tools for Humanity and Sentry Enterprises.

Aware, Jumio strengthen finance teams

Igor Beckerman has been brought in as chief financial officer at automated ID verification firm Jumio as he joins in with more two decades of experience in financial leadership.

An announcement from the company indicates that the expert is joining the company at a time when its AI-powered hardware and software are setting new records in automation and rates. His areas of expertise include financial and business planning, monthly and quarterly budgeting and reporting, revenue recognition rules, corporate and sales metrics, dashboards, and strategic and ad-hoc modeling.

Jumio CEO Robert Prigge says Beckerman’s coming “is just another step we’re taking to ensure Jumio remains the clear leader in this space.”

For his part, Beckerman says: “I’m thrilled to join Jumio at such an integral moment in the company’s evolution and look forward to helping make 2024 the company’s best year yet.”

Meanwhile, Aware also announced the arrival of senior financial analyst Christopher Bares. The announcement was made via a post on LinkedIn.

Bares, who has many years of experience with other businesses, is an expert in the management and delivery of strategies, systems and processes to develop financial plans and increase revenue.

Encompass, ID.me unveil business development, channels leaders

Job den Hamer is coming in as head of business development at digital ID verification firm Encompass with the mandate to change how it conducts KYC with Corporate Digital Identity (CDI).

Hamer, coming in fresh from CoorpID, brings over 20 years of experience to the table, a company release says. He has also held many roles across sales, business development and change management domains.

“There is so much to be excited about on the road ahead for Encompass, and I am delighted to build on the acquisition of CoorpID by welcoming Job to my leadership team,” says Encompass Chief Revenue Officer Steve Hadaway.

To Hamer, the move “allows me to continue my efforts to contribute genuinely exciting innovation to the financial services industry, which improves the KYC journey for banks and corporates.”

ID.me, on the other hand, has a new executive in Chuck Lott. He announced on his LinkedIn page he was joining the company as director of channels. In that position, he will have responsibility for partnerships across the U.S. in all industries.

Tools For Humanity gets new head of Global Affairs

Erstwhile United States Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina has been taken on as the new head of global affairs and business development at Tools For Humanity, the developer supporting Worldcoin.

According to a blog article, Traina, also a well-known tech entrepreneur, will use his experience, including in diplomacy, to enhance the company’s adherence to regulatory compliance.

Traina says because of the growing nature of Worldcoin’s technology, policymakers have a lot of questions and “they expect us as Worldcoin contributors to see to it that the project safely lives up to its mission, and it’s our job at TFH to ensure those expectations are met.”

The blog articles dwells on how Worldcoin is engaging with policymakers around the world in terms of enhancing regulatory compliance and guaranteeing privacy protection for the millions of Worldcoin users.

Sentry Enterprises appoints CPO

Joseph Hayes is the new chief product officer for Sentry Enterprises, bringing hands-on experience with digital wallets, tokenization and real-time payments from his time with Mastercard, Visa and Walmart.

“Sentry stands at the forefront of addressing critical challenges in digital identity, and I’m eager to leverage my background to drive innovation that matters,” Hayes says. “We have a unique opportunity to shape the future of digital interactions and I’m committed to ensuring our products lead the charge in security, privacy, and user experience.”

authID board chair retires

Joe Trelin, chairman of authID.ai’s Board of Directors, has retired effective February 20. He spent nearly two years on the board, during which time the company relaunched and a major increase in sales bookings, according to the announcement.

Trelin joined authID’s board following a stint as chief platform officer for Clear.

AuthID is currently in discussion with multiple candidates to join the company as independent directors.

