OIX releases educational videos to boost understanding of digital ID

The Open Identity Exchange (OIX), a technology agnostic organization, has published about a dozen short videos addressing several important questions about the notion of digital ID.

In a statement, the OIX said the move is part of its mission to expand the understanding of the general public on what digital ID is all about, and how useful it is in the delivery of important services.

The videos, among other things, provide insights on what digital ID is and who is eligible to get one, how it impacts its users, issues around security, data privacy, identity fraud risks, as well as lack of interest in acquiring a digital ID.

Commenting on the release of the video, the Chief Identity Strategist at OIX, Nick Mothershaw, says: “Before any of us can access the products and services that we want, we have to prove who we are and that we are entitled to them. Digital ID is changing how we do this, and it will be better.”

The use of digital ID is becoming increasingly popular in many countries as the principal identity tool for access to government and private sector services, but the lack of understanding of it as well as trust issues have pushed the OIX to take this educational step.

“The rate at which digital ID is progressing means it can’t be ignored, but it is a confusing subject. There is a lot of misunderstanding and a lack of trust. Our own work as a not-for-profit organization is about making sure digital ID is fair, secure, respects privacy and meets the needs of each person involved. We want to help people understand how they will benefit and give them answers that they can understand,” adds Mothershaw.

“Our educational videos answer all the key and common questions that people have about digital ID, as well as clear up myths. They also highlight the important rules and guidelines that must be in place to make sure digital is done right.” The OIX educational videos offer explanation in simple and clear terms.

In October 2023, OIX released a white paper which outlines its vision of a shared and trusted global digital ID framework.

