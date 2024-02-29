Pakistan executes AI-powered criminal identification system

Pakistan is rapidly advancing into a technologically advanced era, and its provinces are embracing innovation to transform law enforcement systems. The Punjab Safe City project, a joint project between Punjab Police and PITB, is leading this change by implementing the AI-powered Face Trace System (FTS) to increase the effectiveness of biometric criminal identification and detention.

Not to be outdone, Safe City Projects in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) are progressing significantly. While KPK is leading the way with its ground-breaking AI security control system in Peshawar, Sindh promises increased security with the completion of the Karachi AI facial recognition project soon.

Baluchistan is getting close to finishing its Quetta Safe City Project, which is adding to this momentum. This project intends to improve security protocols and update law enforcement with more than 1,400 strategically placed IP cameras spread over 255 sites. The initiative, which was designed domestically, demonstrates Baluchistan’s dedication to digital technology independence.

These programs demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to using biometric technology to follow terrorists, suspects, accused parties, and criminals across the country as they develop. The Face Trace System (FTS), was created to improve accountability, efficiency, and dependability in digitally tracking down criminal identities.

The execution of Face Trace System (FTC) in Punjab

The Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, which is based on artificial intelligence (AI) and uses sophisticated technology to identify vehicles involved in criminal activity, is one of the technologies represented by the development of the FTS. This system records and captures license plate information. Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board, PITB, Faisal Yousaf, briefed the Media. The Facial Recognition System, which is based on Artificial Intelligence, takes pictures automatically and compares them with a vast database that has been compiled. This database includes 18 million driving license records and pictures, 1.8 million records from the Crime Record Branch, 1.3 million from the Punjab Khidmat Marakaz, and 300,000 records of accused persons and criminals from Punjab prisons. Law enforcement officials can identify and track suspects who CCTV cameras and other sources with the use of this system have identified.

An important step towards Punjab province’s goal of modernizing law enforcement is the introduction of new digital technology. With the help of this extensive database and the user-friendly online platform of the FTS, investigations are accelerated and laborious processes are replaced with smooth identification and verification. Identification procedures are streamlined using AI-driven facial and vehicle number plate recognition, which cuts down on the time and resources required for investigations. With these cutting-edge capabilities, police can ensure public safety by responding swiftly to track illegal activity. Furthermore, law enforcement’s efficiency in holding suspects is improved by the FTS’s capacity to arrest offenders in a multiplicity of settings.

The progress of AI-driven safe city project in Sindh province

Advancements in surveillance technology

A paradigm shift in law enforcement technology is represented by the Safe City project of Sindh province, which uses surveillance systems. This system, which consists of carefully placed cameras with cutting-edge capabilities like facial recognition, night vision, and vehicle plate recording, raises the block for public safety and crime prevention. Law enforcement officials may now quickly identify and monitor suspects by utilizing state-of-the-art AI technology, which improves their ability to initially maintain law and order across vulnerable parts of Karachi city.

Expansion plans beyond Karachi

Initially, it covered the Shahra e Faisal, Red Zone, and airport corridors in Karachi, putting 23 small cars, 1300 CCTV cameras with facial recognition, and a control room. There are plans to expand the Sindh Safe City Project throughout the province. The project intends to build a complete network for crime prevention and surveillance, with plans to install CCTV cameras at over 40 entry and exit points and expand surveillance to other regions outside of Karachi. The initiative aims to strengthen security measures and guarantee the protection of residents across Sindh by creating a combined database of criminal records and improving the biometric monitoring of criminals’ movements.

Transforming security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s red zone

In Peshawar, the KPK police have introduced a cutting-edge AI security control system that uses artificial intelligence to analyze facial recognition and data from 57,000 daily visits to the city’s red zone. The technology enhances security in key areas such as the Central Jail and Police Lines with its advanced capabilities. It contains information about female criminals and militants, which helps law enforcement respond quickly to possible dangers. With 350 CCTV cameras at their disposal, KPK police are setting the standard for the use of technology for public safety.

Quetta digital guard: Revolutionizing safety with 1,400 IP cameras

Through the thoughtful placement of 1,400 IP cameras throughout the city, the Quetta Safe City Project is composed to revolutionize safety in Baluchistan. This program, which is being led by the provincial government, is meant to improve security and strengthen monitoring capacities. With the project almost finished and a new age of safety for Quetta citizens ahead.

Streamlined investigation process

Law enforcement organizations have historically depended on manual techniques to identify and monitor suspects, accused, and criminals which frequently resulted in lengthy and resource-intensive investigations. But since the facial artificial intelligence system stood in place, investigators have been able to quickly and accurately identify suspects across the country. Law enforcement officials are better equipped to enforce the law appreciating the FTS’s efficient approach, which also improves the efficacy of investigations.

Enhanced security measures

An important development in law enforcement technology is the Punjab Safe City project’s AI-driven facial Trace system. This cutting-edge system is an essential step in the direction of upgrading police operations. Parallel, the Safe City Project in Sindh reveals state-of-the-art surveillance equipment that comes with sophisticated features like facial recognition and night vision. Installing an AI security control system in Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), is a ground-breaking strategy for improving security. This technology reinforces security measures at key sites with its advanced features and data. In a similar vein, the Quetta Safe City Project in Baluchistan hopes to transform security by using strategically placed IP cameras to identify and track criminals.

Expansion and future plans

Anticipating a new era of increased security and modernized law enforcement efforts, the AI-driven crime tracing systems being implemented in Punjab and KPK, as well as the AI-powered Safe City Projects in Baluchistan and Sindh, are almost finished. With the help of these efforts, Pakistan is representing its commitment to using AI-driven technology to digitally track criminals, accused, suspects, and terrorists around the country and provide its citizens with a safer and more secure future.

