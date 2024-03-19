FB pixel

Plaintiffs failed to prove Google violated BIPA

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Plaintiffs failed to prove Google violated BIPA
 

A biometric privacy lawsuit in the United States is on its last legs after a judge dismissed much of the case. At issue is the use of a dataset built by IBM and licensed by Google.

The decision does not signal a promising courtroom strategy for defendants caught in Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act so much as it will be seen as a cautionary tale for plaintiffs.

A U.S. district judge this week dismissed most of a 2020 case charging that Google violated BIPA when it bought an IBM Diversity In Faces biometric dataset intended to help reduce algorithmic bias in facial recognition. The two complainants who brought the case accused IBM of harvesting templates of their faces they had stored on Flickr.

The plaintiffs were allowed to refile some claims including unjust enrichment, according to trade publication Law360.

A district court has already ruled against an interpretation of BIPA that profiting from biometric data means any use that entails a benefit.

In dismissing claims in the case, the judge said Google was not in the state of Illinois when it used the dataset and it didn’t interact with any Illinois residents in its acquisition of the data.

The judge did not agree that Google’s actions put the plaintiffs at risk of surveillance or other breach of privacy.

The next steps are in the plaintiffs’ hands. They must refile the complaint on new grounds to begin the process again.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GSA names 8 identity proofing companies for $194.5M in Login.gov contracts

The General Services Administration has awarded eight blanket purchase agreements to identity proofing companies for its SSO portal Login.gov. The…

 

Biometric ticketing to start opening day for Phillies at all stadium entrances

The Philadelphia Phillies are promoting facial recognition ticketing to all of the main entrance gates at Citizens Bank Park following…

 

Patent lawsuit ruling against Assa Abloy and HID Global thrown out

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has thrown out decisions in favor of CPC Patent Technologies over Assa Abloy…

 

Staqu’s biometric Crime GPT helps Uttar Pradesh police take a byte out of crime

India’s Staqu Technologies has launched an AI-powered bot for law enforcement called Crime GPT, a digital sidekick that can search…

 

Bitel launches smart city project in Peru

Bitel, a major telecom in Peru, has invested $70,000 in a smart city project involving facial recognition in Trujillo, specifically…

 

DHS maps its goals and next actions for safe AI

The U.S. government has posted an AI roadmap for the Department of Homeland Security, outlining algorithm initiatives and how they…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events