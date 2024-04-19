FB pixel

CBP awards Sentrillion $11.7M for surveillance systems

Security company Sentrillion Corporation has won a 12-month contract valued at up to $11.7 million from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB): Office of Information and Technology, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, to provide centralized area video surveillance systems and project management.

The contract includes maintenance for the Border Security Deployment Program under a blanket purchase agreement for the maintenance of the Centralized Area Video Surveillance System. CPB’s obligation under the contract starts at $1.9 million, and the contract has a completion date of March 31, 2025.

Sentrillion’s security has been used in the U.S. northern and southern ports of entry by land, sea, and air on local, regional and national levels since the start of its collaboration with CBP over 15 years ago.

Sentrillion has engineered templates to standardize security in various circumstances. It developed and deployed a biometric verification system to allow U.S. travelers to cross the border without the presence of a CBP officer.

Officers at a “Central Areas Surveillance Center” use voice and facial recognition from surveillance and fingerprint biometrics to provide identity and access management.

The contract documentation publicly available does not explicitly mention biometrics, but the closely mirrored language of the contract strongly suggests these are the capabilities that will be provided to CBP.

Sentrillion’s telecom services can improve emergency communications for Border Patrol or first responders in harder-to-reach locations.

Sentrillion is a provider for other Homeland Security agencies like the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center and Transportation Security Administration.

CBP’s border control operations already include several applications of biometrics.

