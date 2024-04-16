FB pixel

City of Clemson pilots Intellicheck ID verification to prevent underage drinking

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
City of Clemson pilots Intellicheck ID verification to prevent underage drinking
 

Identity verification provider Intellicheck and the city of Clemson have launched a 12 month pilot program that uses identity verification at 15 bars, convenience stores, and liquor stores to catch fake IDs and prevent underage drinking. Intellicheck’s ID verification authenticates an ID in less than a second, according to the announcement, using a mobile device or point-of-sale scanner.

The city of Clemson is the program’s underwriter. Businesses will use the same tool currently in use by the city’s police department and early adopters like Tiger Town Tavern. The tavern’s owner is quoted in the announcement saying the ID verification “has made a difference” in the struggle against underage drinking. Intellicheck launched a similar pilot in Charleston, which later became permanent following its success.

Clemson, South Carolina is home to Clemson University, which has more than 22,500 undergraduates unrolled. This is significantly more than the permanent population of the city, making underage drinking an even more pressing concern than most places.

“The reality is that fake IDs have become so sophisticated that they are basically impossible to catch with a visual inspection or low tech tools,” says Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos. “Our police officers have been using this technology for some time and we have seen its impact.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to extend the partnership we already enjoy with the Clemson Police Department and businesses like Tiger Town Tavern,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Lewis also said in a recent interview with PYMNTS that he believes digital wallets are the future of sharing digital IDs and attributes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Rumors of liveness detection’s defeat have been greatly exaggerated

Photo and video face filters are perhaps the most mainstream use case for augmented reality –  and an illustrative test…

 

Companies House takes new measures to fraud fight, but not biometric IDV

Companies House, the UK’s business registry, has begun rolling out new tools to fight fraud and help cleanse the register…

 

Mitek: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

April 4, 2024 – Mitek is getting back on track with its financial reporting, which may be more reflective of the…

 

Jamaica parliament soon to receive draft digital ID regulation for scrutiny

Plans are being finalized to send the draft regulation on Jamaica’s digital ID program to the country’s parliament for examination…

 

US launches PKI system to make mobile driver’s licenses interoperable, easy to use

The Digital Trust Service being set up by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) to ease the use…

 

Worldcoin reaches 10 million users, could face $1m fine in Argentina

It is the best of times and the worst of times for Worldcoin. The iris biometrics, digital ID and cryptocurrency…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events