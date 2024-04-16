City of Clemson pilots Intellicheck ID verification to prevent underage drinking

Identity verification provider Intellicheck and the city of Clemson have launched a 12 month pilot program that uses identity verification at 15 bars, convenience stores, and liquor stores to catch fake IDs and prevent underage drinking. Intellicheck’s ID verification authenticates an ID in less than a second, according to the announcement, using a mobile device or point-of-sale scanner.

The city of Clemson is the program’s underwriter. Businesses will use the same tool currently in use by the city’s police department and early adopters like Tiger Town Tavern. The tavern’s owner is quoted in the announcement saying the ID verification “has made a difference” in the struggle against underage drinking. Intellicheck launched a similar pilot in Charleston, which later became permanent following its success.

Clemson, South Carolina is home to Clemson University, which has more than 22,500 undergraduates unrolled. This is significantly more than the permanent population of the city, making underage drinking an even more pressing concern than most places.

“The reality is that fake IDs have become so sophisticated that they are basically impossible to catch with a visual inspection or low tech tools,” says Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos. “Our police officers have been using this technology for some time and we have seen its impact.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to extend the partnership we already enjoy with the Clemson Police Department and businesses like Tiger Town Tavern,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Lewis also said in a recent interview with PYMNTS that he believes digital wallets are the future of sharing digital IDs and attributes.

