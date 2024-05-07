Biometix adds face analysis based on draft standard to biometric assessment toolbox

Biometix has developed a new biometric face analysis engine for assessing the quality of facial images, and their suitability for biometric comparison.

The engine is offered as part of BQAT, the Biometric Quality Assessment Toolbox, and is based on the OFIQ (Open Source Face Image Quality) algorithm, according to a company announcement. BQAT is available in various forms, and BQAT-CLI has just been updated to v1.6.1.

The toolbox can be used to assess the quality of biometric samples in the fingerprint, iris, face or voice modalities.

OFIQ is the reference implementation for the ISO/IEC 29794-5 draft standard, released just weeks ago. The development of OFIQ is led by Germany’s BSI.

“While the OFIQ framework is in its early stages, it marks a new step towards the standardisation of face image quality assessments,” Biometix posted to LinkedIn. “As one of the first softwares to integrate the pilot algorithm, BQAT’s new engine will allow a wider audience the first-hand opportunity to trial the OFIQ framework.”

Biometix roadmap for BQAT development indicates that a duplicate removal feature and identity removal during preprocessing are among the next tools scheduled for addition to the software toolbox.

BQAT was launched a year ago to help organizations evaluate biometric samples against international standards and custom metrics.

