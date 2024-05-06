FacePhi: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

FB pixel

Facephi updates 2023 results after audit
May 5, 2024 – Facephi has restated its turnover for the 2023 financial year following an extensive third-party audit.

The company reports 25.15 million euros (roughly US$27.1 million) in its consolidated audited financial statement, well below the €30.09 million ($32.4 million) stated in its preliminary earnings report. Restated EBITDA for 2023 was positive €670,000 ($721,000), rather than the loss reported earlier.

The changes amount to a positive reflection on FacePhi’s biometric software pipeline for early-2024, according to the announcement.

Hancom invests, gets Facephi APAC distribution deal

March 25, 2024 – An investment agreement between Facephi and South Korea-based software company Hancom gives the latter exclusive licensing rights to Facephi’s biometric technology in the Asia-Pacific region, and allows it to make equity investments in the Spanish face, fingerprint, iris and voice biometric authentication provider. Read more here.

Facephi reports pinking results for fiscal 2023

Feb 16, 2024 – The biometric authentication software maker says its loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization widened in fiscal 2022 by 13 percent. But revenue rose 31 percent over the same period. Read more here.

Facephi wraps financing deal, boasts aggressive fiscal 2022

Feb 13, 2023 – Fiscal 2022 was fairly good to Facephi overall, it appears. Executives released unaudited numbers that indicate annual adjusted earnings rose 132 percent year over year. Annual net revenue rose 69 percent over the same period. Read more here.

FacePhi sales soar nearly 90% in busy first half

Aug 5, 2022 – FacePhi says sales grew almost 90 percent in the most recent six months compared to the first six months of 2021. Sales reached €7.86 million (US$7.99 million). Read more here.

Zwipe to invest in growing number of staff

April 29, 2022 –  Zwipe says it will invest more in staff to meet increasing demand for its biometric-powered payment and access control solutions and services. Read more here.

FacePhi reports strong business growth in 2021

Feb 7, 2022 – Spanish biometric start-up FacePhi announced record growth in 2021, which it attributes to its expansion into new industries and markets. Read more here.

FacePhi reports turnover leap amid market expansion

Nov 1, 2021 – FacePhi has released its ‘First half of 2021 Report’, which showcases a 60 percent increase in the company’s turnover when compared to January to June 2020, and also formed a partnership to strengthen its biometric data security. Read more here.

FacePhi up 60% with tech deployed to new markets

July 26, 2021 – After a successful first half of 2021 in which its sales of its face biometrics technology grew by 60 percent, FacePhi will undergo a change in its leadership ranks. Read more here.

 

Biometrics Events