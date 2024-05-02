Thales: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

May 2, 2024 – Thales reports sales growth to 4.4 billion Euros and €5 billion in order intake in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, with its Digital Identity & Security division contributing €903 million in orders and slightly more in sales.

Digital Identity & Security sales were up by 12 percent, but down 2.5 percent on an organic basis. Sales of EMV payment cards and SIM cards were down on a year-over-year basis, compared to a relatively high Q1 2023, but Thales says digital results are in-line with the company’s guidance for the full year.

Thales takes revenue hit after unit sale, reports fiscal 2023

March 5, 2024 – Thales says that fiscal 2023 sales for its digital ID and security segment rose 4.1 percent year over year on a constant scope and currency basis. Read more here.

Strong Q3 last year makes newest Thales financials look worse

November 1, 2023 – Digital identity and security sales are doing Thales no favors, although biometrics is helping. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, a period ended September 30, sales fell 7 percent, from €2.58 million (US$2.72 million) in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 to €2.4 million ($2.53 million) this year.

Organic sales, however, rose 7 percent during the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 despite a “slightly negative” (down 2 percent) third quarter, according to the company. Thales defines organic as results at constant scope and currency.

(Order intake for digital ID and security products was €2.4 million ($2.53 million) through the first three quarters. Without comparing the total to the same period last year, Thales said it is “in line with sales over the same period” because “most businesses in this segment do not book long-term orders.”)

Thales executives say the lackluster sales performance of the sector is more a reflection of “an exceptionally strong” third quarter of 2022, which recorded 22 percent organic growth over the second quarter last year.

The French company’s Digital Solutions unit, which includes biometrics, cybersecurity and Internet of things, is enjoying momentum, according to the announcement. It is showing double-digit organic growth. Thales provides few details for digital ID and security performance because it is a subgroup of the company as a whole.

Thales credits digital ID with some of its financial buoyancy

July 21, 2023 – Digital identity might be a stain on the first-half financial reports for some, but Thales is boasting “strong performance” in the sector. Read more here.

Thales stirs its bonds, issues €500M fixed rate

June 9, 2023 – Thales is refinancing a 2016 bond that has matured with a new issue of €500 million (US$537 million) at a fixed rate of 3.626 percent that will mature in six years. The money also will improve the liquidity of the diversified multinational company with biometrics products.

Lead managers of the issue were BBVA, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Natixis and Unicredit.

The 2016 €3 billion bond issue was lead managed by the same firms arranging the new bond.

Digital identity division boost Thales Group to best ever year

March 3, 2022 – Thales Group has announced a strong set of financials that have prompted it to revise its predictions and targets upwards. Read more here.

More financial and industry news about Thales here.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial results | stocks | Thales | Thales Digital Identity and Security