Zimbabwe implements biometric border posts for automating immigration processes

Zimbabwe is implementing fingerprint and iris biometrics at its borders to automate tasks that have historically been carried out by human agents, such as checking passports, verifying visas, and managing entry/exit records.

This automation of border control will initially be tested at key ports of entry, including Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Victoria Falls International Airport, and Beitbridge Border Post, as well as at several inland stations.

According to Gono, the chief director of immigration, in an interview with The Sunday Mail, implementing a border management system will improve the coordination of all border agencies, suggesting a centralized platform that would enable different border control and security agencies to access and share information.

The system is supplied by Garsu Pasaulis, which is also Zimbabwe’s passport provider, according to The Sunday Mail.

This online border management system (OBMS) is reportedly the first in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. It is designed based on Dubai’s Smart Gates platform, which offers a contactless immigration process.

The OBMS offers a range of features, including digital gate platforms that utilize automated self-service barriers. These barriers utilize data from the traveler’s passport, biometrics, and pre-submitted travel details. The system provides a kiosk model for travelers who do not utilize the pre-clearance facility.

The e-gates use biometric verification of fingerprint and iris scans, enhancing border control technologies for a more secure and efficient process. This method ensures that the identity of each traveler is verified against the biometric data stored in the national immigration database.

Solomon Islands’ border management system to strengthen national security

The Solomon Islands’ immigration division is working to implement a border management system to enhance the country’s border monitoring and control capabilities, according to the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation. Stakeholders assert that this system’s development will strengthen national security, improve immigration management, and ensure compliance with international border control standards.

Moreover, the border management system will streamline the visa process by offering online application and payment options, increasing accessibility and efficiency. This will enhance user experience and generate revenue, ultimately supporting the local economy.

The report does not mention biometrics as part of the new system, but says that it will enable online visa applications.

“We are now working on establishing a new Border Management system for the Solomon Islands. The Australian Government has agreed to provide funding support for this, and Papua New Guinea Immigration will be helping us in setting up this system,” says Permanent Secretary Riley Mesepitu.

