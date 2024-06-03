FB pixel

ID R&D to reveal the real deal with video deepfake fraud

Webinar starts at 11am EST this Wednesday
| Chris Burt
ID R&D to reveal the real deal with video deepfake fraud
 

Video deepfakes have caught the imagination of the public, and people are coming to grips with the threat they pose to online security, businesses’ bottom lines, and society in general. Injection attacks against account opening systems, instructions delivered in a video conference by a fake executive and viral misinformation are increasingly familiar problems. Fortunately, biometrics provides a way to tell reality from illusion.

ID R&D Co-founder and President Alexey Khitrov joins Biometric Update to explore the latest AI fraud attack methods and how they can be detected. Current deepfake technology is creating content far more advanced than the images and videos that first drew attention to the issue. Humans are unable to tell them apart, but many people have a lingering false impression that they can. The result is undetected fraud incidents and uncertainty about the extent of the problem.

Generative AI has led to new attack vectors and changed the calculations around attack scalability and targeting capabilities, further adding to the confusion about what people and organizations can really trust.

The webinar on “Video Deepfakes: How Real Are They? The Threat of Injection Attacks in the Age of Gen-AI” is free with registration, and will sort out misperceptions and bring clarity to an important topic obscured by media hype. Cutting-edge fraud detection techniques will be discussed, and attendees will be given the opportunity to pose their questions about this timely and widely misunderstood topic.

Video deepfakes: How real are they? The threat of injection attacks in the age of Gen-AI

