FB pixel

Innovatrics brings accuracy improvements to its liveness detection solution

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Innovatrics brings accuracy improvements to its liveness detection solution
 

In response to the user-friendly approach, passive liveness detection has gained popularity as it only requires the user to upload a selfie. The algorithm then analyzes this selfie to verify if it belongs to a real, live person.

Accuracy is of utmost importance in this technology. To further this advancement, Innovatrics has enhanced its passive liveness detection algorithms, resulting in a 30 percent increase in accuracy, the company says.

Innovatrics believes that malicious actors have recognized liveness detection as a potential vulnerability in biometric security systems. The company emphasizes the need for such solutions to remain updated to counter these evolving threats. Innovatrics’ passive liveness detection solution is measured by reducing the equal error rate (EER) from 1.3 percent to 0.9 percent.

The latest findings on Innovatrics’ passive liveness detection feature are divided into three primary categories: convenience, balanced, and security. Each category offers a different trade-off between the false acceptance rate (FAR) and false rejection rate (FRR).

The convenience category aims to minimize false rejections, even if it results in a slightly higher false acceptance rate. In the balanced category, the error rate reduction (ERR) metric of 0.9 percent (compared to its previous 1.3 percent) signifies a balanced point where both FAR and FRR are minimized. In the security category, the objective is to decrease the likelihood of false acceptances, even if it leads to a higher false rejection rate.

“We are seeing new avenues of attack almost every week and we have to make sure we’re able to detect them,” says Viktor Bielko, DOT (Digital Onboarding Toolkit) product manager at Innovatrics.

In recent news, the Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT) powered by Innovatrics’ ABIS (automated biometric identification system) has been integrated into Thailand’s digital infrastructure for unsupervised identity verification through a smartphone.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OmniVision’s CMOS image sensor performs IR facial authentication and human presence detection

OmniVision Technologies has unveiled its latest intelligent CMOS image sensor, the OV01D1R, which integrates multiple functionalities into a single sensor…

 

GSA testing for biometric bias ahead of Login.gov identity proofing rollout

The U.S. General Services Administration is testing facial recognition, behavioral biometrics and other technologies for remote identity proofing for the…

 

Nepal’s digital identity transformation fosters challenges

In striving to develop a comprehensive digital identity system, Nepal is embarking on a transformative journey, promising to overhaul the…

 

IDV firms stake claims in $40B financial services biometrics market

Acuity Market Intelligence forecasts that biometrics for financial services will bring in $40 billion in revenue from 2024 to 2028,…

 

ID Dataweb, IBM collaborate on integrating identity verification solution

ID Dataweb, a provider of cross-channel identity verification solutions, has partnered with IBM to enhance identity verification processes. Through this…

 

South Africa rejigs its digital payments ecosystem to increase financial inclusion

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has published a national digital payments roadmap which proposes several novelties including the adoption…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events