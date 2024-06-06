Philippines introduces digital ID for pensioners as eGov user numbers increase

Pensioners and other users of insurance services in Philippines can henceforth access services from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) using a digital ID on their smartphones.

The rollout of the GSIS digital ID, which is integrated into the GSIS Touch mobile application, was announced recently, with authorities saying it is meant to enhance ease of service, reports Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The introduction of digital ID for insurance services is the latest in a series of novelties unveiled by the GSIS which include automating loan transactions and introducing smart ATM bank cards for new members.

Appreciating the digital ID rollout, GSIS President and General Manager, Wick Veloso, said it was a major step forward in efforts to modernize and streamline service delivery for members and pensioners and to improve their customer experience.

According to Veloso, the launch of the digital ID not only facilitates transactions between the GSIS and its members, it also “aligns with the Bagong Pilipinas Strategy of the administration, with the GSIS as a key partner in implementing robust measures to develop innovative solutions, driving progress and sustainable development for our country.”

Number of ID cards on eGov increasing

While pensioners can now access services easily from GSIS using a digital ID, the number of citizens who can access their national IDs through the eGov platform is increasing by the day.

Last week, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) announced that more than 72 million people can now use the application to have access to their national ID, Manila Bulletin reports.

The information was disclosed by Undersecretary for e-Government, David L. Almirol Jr, who said people whose IDs have been generated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) don’t “need to wait anymore” as they can get it from the eGov PH app.

The eGov PH is a super app that integrates and facilitates citizens’ access to various government services from a single point. It is said to have more than four million active users to date.

In March, the PSA said 50 million of the 54 million physical cards produced have already been distributed.

Overall enrollments for the digital ID program have surpassed 85 million.

Hitachi supports financial inclusion in Philippines

In a digital related story, the CTBC Bank Philippines has struck a deal with Hitachi Asia which aims to offer innovative banking services to clients in a move that will foster financial inclusion in the country.

Per a news release, the partnership includes a redesign of the bank’s web interface and mobile banking app, Retail NetBanking, to streamline service delivery and enhance user convenience and satisfaction, as well as security.

“This collaboration is not just about enhancing our digital interfaces; it’s about reimagining the banking experience for our clients. By combining our strengths with Hitachi’s innovative technology, we are creating a banking platform that is not only more convenient and faster, but also significantly more secure and user-friendly,” said Oliver D. Jimeno, CTBC Bank Philippines President and CEO.

