Philippines govt pushes adoption of digital national ID as enrollments pass 85M

The digital version of the Philippines national ID card (PhilID), known as ePhilID, makes it much easier for users to carry out important transactions given the slow distribution of physical cards, according to an adviser of the country’s president.

Frederick Go, Special Adviser to the President on Investment and Economic Affairs, said recently during a public event that “a digital ID will simplify transactions across public and private sectors,” as reported by Manila Standard. The digital version of the PhilID has the same functionality and validity as the physical card, authorities say.

As part of efforts to build a platform that will spur adoption of the national digital ID and suggest more use cases for the ID, Go said a tripartite collaboration involving the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), his office and the Department of Information and Communications Technology has been born.

The remarks by Go come days after the PSA announced that enrollments for the PhilID have reached 85 million, with 50 million physical ID cards already distributed out of the 54 million printed.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA), citing Deputy National Statistician at the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Registry Office, Fred Sollesta, reports that the printing of more cards is ongoing, and there are hopes that the printing of cards for all those already enrolled could be completed by the close of 2024.

“We have reached 85 million. For the cards that we have already delivered from the BSP, the physical cards are 50 million. When we started with ePhilID to supplement the delivery of the physical card, we have reached about 45 million and there are a couple of millions there with the collaboration of PSA and DICT,” says Sollesta as quoted by PNA.

The official also reminds citizens that registration for the PhilID is still ongoing in all of the country’s 86 registration centers.

The BSP [Philippine Central Bank], meanwhile, in a recent communication, called on all institutions offering financial services and products like banks and remittance centers to accept all recognized formats of the national ID such as the ePhilID and PhilSys Check, for all financial transactions. PhilSys Check is a service which can be used for authentication in place of handwritten signatures which are prone to forgery.

“We, at the PSA, express our appreciation for the continued support of institutions in the acceptance of PhilIDs and ePhilIDs. In the same way that we encourage registered persons to utilize their PhilID or ePhilID in their transactions, we also urge our relying parties to honor the IDs issued by the Philippine Identification System as valid proof of identity in their establishments,” says National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, Claire Dennis Mapa

The success of the MOSIP-based digital ID project in Philippines was spotlighted at MOSIP Connect 2024.

Digital ID is also being considered for children in the country as PhilID enrollment continues to climb.

