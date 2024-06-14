FB pixel

Signicat lands deal with BMW

| Masha Borak
Signicat lands deal with BMW
 

Automotive manufacturers used to sign contracts through car dealerships. These days, however, digital contract signing is taking the lead which is why BMW Group has enrolled the help of identity verification and digital ID company Signicat.

The Norwegian firm will streamline car buying with remote verification and electronic contract signing. The company says its Global Solutions team has created a tailor-made solution for the automotive giant compliant in 24 countries, which uses digital identities, biometrics and electronic document verification through a single point.

“We have been working closely with the BMW Group providing them with a team of digital identity experts to advise them on technological and regulatory levels”, says Asger Hattel, CEO at Signicat. “Having an end-to-end solution for the customer enrolment process offers numerous technological, operational and regulatory advantages, but it is also a way to prevent fraud or data corruption through a seamless and complete process”.

Signicat recently launched new identity verification products for KYC/KYB practices and compliant onboarding. In March, it also added another electronic identification company to its portfolio by acquiring Iceland-based digital signatures provider SmartWorks.

The company reached 1 billion transactions and closed the year with a turnover of more than 1 billion Norwegian kroner (US$95 million), according to its financial results for 2023.

