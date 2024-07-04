Dapat Vista contracted to take Malaysia’s MyDigital ID onboarding online

Dapat Vista, a subsidiary of Pertama, has secured a contract from Malaysia’s MyDigital ID for a four-month term to deliver services related to online digital ID onboarding and registration. The contract aims to streamline the implementation of a digital ID to ensure the security of identity verification processes.

The move to online onboarding will make digital ID registration available 24 hours a day, and Dapat will be responsible for user support and service availability under the contract.

As per the contract terms, MyDigital ID can extend the contract for an additional three months after the initial term. The extension will be initiated through a Letter of Intent (LOI) issued to Dapat one month before the end of the primary term.

After the Letter of Intent (LOI) is issued, Mimos and Dapat will engage in negotiations to review the scope of services, pricing, and other terms before the secondary term begins.

This arrangement follows a recent announcement in which the government requested the Information Department assist the implementing agency Mimos in explaining to the public the importance of registering for digital ID.

For in-person registration, the MyDigital ID system employs kiosks, incorporating a two-factor authentication process. To secure their MyDigital ID account, users must scan their identification documents and set up passwords during registration. Upon completing this process, users can download the mobile application.

With MyDigital ID, users can access various services, including government services like social security benefits and tax filing, and financial services for banking and other financial transactions.

