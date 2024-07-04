FB pixel

Dapat Vista contracted to take Malaysia’s MyDigital ID onboarding online

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
Dapat Vista contracted to take Malaysia’s MyDigital ID onboarding online
 

Dapat Vista, a subsidiary of Pertama, has secured a contract from Malaysia’s MyDigital ID for a four-month term to deliver services related to online digital ID onboarding and registration. The contract aims to streamline the implementation of a digital ID to ensure the security of identity verification processes.

The move to online onboarding will make digital ID registration available 24 hours a day, and Dapat will be responsible for user support and service availability under the contract.

As per the contract terms, MyDigital ID can extend the contract for an additional three months after the initial term. The extension will be initiated through a Letter of Intent (LOI) issued to Dapat one month before the end of the primary term.

After the Letter of Intent (LOI) is issued, Mimos and Dapat will engage in negotiations to review the scope of services, pricing, and other terms before the secondary term begins.

This arrangement follows a recent announcement in which the government requested the Information Department assist the implementing agency Mimos in explaining to the public the importance of registering for digital ID.

For in-person registration, the MyDigital ID system employs kiosks, incorporating a two-factor authentication process. To secure their MyDigital ID account, users must scan their identification documents and set up passwords during registration. Upon completing this process, users can download the mobile application.

With MyDigital ID, users can access various services, including government services like social security benefits and tax filing, and financial services for banking and other financial transactions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Spain launches digital wallet and credential for access to online porn

People in Spain will soon have to use their digital ID with a government-issued digital wallet to visit pornographic websites….

 

Vietnam completes biometric verification for 13M amid fraud concerns

Vietnamese banks have successfully completed biometric verification for over 13 million customers in just two days, with the aim of…

 

Bhutan identifies hurdles to reach benefits of decentralized digital ID

Realizing the gains offered by Bhutan’s self-sovereign digital identity system will take significant work on the app that delivers it,…

 

South Korea expands mobile ID to overseas residents

South Korea is making its mobile identification cards available to its nationals living overseas. The mobile ID card service will…

 

EU earmarks €190M for new Horizon Europe program, including border management

The European Union has earmarked 190 million euros (US$204.8 million) for projects related to border security, cybersecurity, privacy, crime fighting…

 

NIRA explains adding iris biometrics to Uganda ID

Uganda is making iris biometrics part of its new national digital ID card not just as an added layer of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events