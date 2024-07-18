FB pixel

Dock partners with university for anonymous cyber incident reporting using VCs

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Dock partners with university for anonymous cyber incident reporting using VCs
 

Organizations have been known to hesitate to report cybersecurity incidents within their infrastructure due to concerns about damaging their reputation and facing potential legal repercussions. However, these concerns can be mitigated through anonymous reporting of cyber threats. To address this, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) has collaborated with Dock, a provider of digital identity platforms.

The goal is to integrate Dock’s reusable digital ID platform, Certs, into the university’s security incident sharing platform via the U.S. Department of Energy’s emerging threat information sharing and analysis center (ET-ISAC). By facilitating anonymous reporting, this initiative will allow members of the university community to report incidents and bolster collective cybersecurity readiness.

The Dock Certs APIs can be integrated with existing systems, allowing organizations to incorporate “biometric-bound” verifiable credentials and digital identity management. According to Dock, the integration requires one API call to create verifiable, fraud-proof data, without requiring extensive knowledge of blockchain or cryptography.

“This pioneering approach in threat management reinforces the security and privacy of the reporting process and positions the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” says Nick Lambert, chief executive officer of Dock.

Establishing a trust can be challenging for anonymous cyber threat reports. Dock addresses this by utilizing verifiable digital ID credentials supported by cryptographic techniques like zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). With ZKPs, members can validate their community membership without disclosing personal identity details.

The process for reporting cyber incidents begins with joining the ET-ISAC, where members receive verifiable digital ID credentials stored in Dock’s wallet. Incidents can then be reported by scanning a QR code, which prompts the ID wallet to generate a ZKP for member authentication, the company says. This allows members to submit data sets and inquiries anonymously.

“Dock plays a pivotal role in eliminating obstacles for our members, thereby fortifying our collective defenses against our adversaries in cyberspace,” says Dr. Philip Huff, director of the ET-ISAC at UA Little Rock.

The emergence of reusable digital identities is a relatively recent development in the biometrics market. Trinsic launched a reusable digital ID network for identity verification with partners including Clear, Yoti, IDVerse, Airside, and Dentity in May.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK gov’t introduces new digital identity verification services bill

The UK government has announced a coming identity verification services bill that will support digital ID products and services from…

 

EES launch postponed to November, EU’s biometric border app may still not be ready

A smartphone app designed to streamline queues for the EU’s upcoming border checks will not be available in time for…

 

US government transitions Veteran’s Affairs, IRS to Login.gov or ID.me

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says it will implement a more streamlined login process for veterans to access…

 

Data breach raises questions about Fractal ID’s decentralized identity architecture

A data breach at decentralized digital identity verification provider Fractal ID has exposed the ID documents and facial images of…

 

Physical IDs no longer mandatory in Azerbaijan, where 65% use digital identity

Physical and digital IDs have reached parity in Azerbaijan, where the government has announced that identity information provided through the…

 

Recfaces argues biometric data privacy rule carries Olympics security risk

RecFaces is calling for facial recognition technology (FRT) to be used as a key security measure to protect critical infrastructure…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events