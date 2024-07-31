Indonesia govt unveils integrated channels for digital ID issuance, authentication

Digital identity issuance and authentication can be done in Indonesia using two channels with the view to streamlining how citizens get access to digital services.

In an announcement, the Ministry of State Apparatus Utilization and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) says these can be done either via the INA Pass app or the Public Service Portal. The integrated system is a collaboration between the Ministry of Homes Affairs and that of Communication and Information.

Per the Minister of PANRB, Abdullah Azwar Anas, the issuance of digital ID is vital for optimum use of the Electronic-Based Government System (SPBE) and it will streamline access to integrated government services.

Anas says while Home Affairs has responsibility for enhancing the biometric liveness detection feature and functionality of the INA Pass app, the Communication and Information Ministry will work on the single sign on (SSO) system with the public service portal.

These efforts, the minister says, are all aimed at streamlining access to digital ID and authentication services and make it much easier for citizens to enjoy the government services they apply for.

Meanwhile, for the fourth time, Indonesia’s Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil) has renewed its partnership with the workers’ security and social welfare program BPJS Employment on citizen data verification for benefits.

The partnership which was established in 2013 has proven vital with BPJS Employment as the institution said to be among those with the most access to citizen data, according to CNN Indonesia.

Apart from facilitating access to services from BPJS Employment using Dukcapil’s database, the partnership it is also aimed at facilitating the registration and verification of social welfare beneficiaries. The deal also seeks to leverage on the use of digital ID data to facilitate access to services for workers during and after their working years.

Principal Director of BPJS Employment, Anggoro Eko Cahyo, is quoted as praising the renewed partnership, noting that it goes a long way in facilitating access to a wide range of services for BPJS Employment beneficiaries using different channels.

In the meantime, as part of the digital transformation push, all government services in Indonesia have been urged to make budgetary allocations, from September, for the development and promotion of digital services for the 2025 financial year.

Indonesia has been cited as an exemplary country in digitizing safety nets programs. Its digital identification project has World Bank funding support.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | digital ID | digital identity | government services | Identitas Kependudukan Digital (IKD) | Indonesia | single sign-on | Southeast Asia