FB pixel

Indonesia offers lessons in govt benefit digitalization: Report

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Indonesia offers lessons in govt benefit digitalization: Report
 

Indonesia has successfully digitized its government assistance programs, aiding poverty reduction inside the Asian-Pacific country. One of the next crucial steps will be incorporating digital ID and data analytics to improve the performance of public welfare, according to a new analysis from the Lowy Insititute.

The international policy think tank details how social assistance programs such as subsidies for energy and food have developed hand in hand with the national ID program. The report, titled Digitising the social safety net: Lessons from Indonesia, notes that digitizing welfare offers huge spill-over gain and that Indonesia’s experience offers important lessons for other countries in increasing inclusion and reducing poverty.

“The key observation from Indonesia’s experience is that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. However, with the requisite policy focus and careful design, leapfrogging past the analog delivery of social benefits is possible,” says the report’s author and Lowy Institute Research Fellow Hilman Palaon.

Palaon notes that the government required identification documents to enroll in social assistance programs which spurred individuals to obtain national IDs. The expansion of national IDs and digital financial services have, in turn, paved the way towards better digitized social safety nets.

Digital ID databases, electronic and biometric identification and data analytics ensure that assistance reaches the beneficiaries of social programs. At the same time, it reduces the risks of fraud.

Indonesia’s inspiration for digitizing its social welfare system came from India’s Aardhaar system while it found its development partners in the likes of Australia and the World Bank.

During 2018 and 2019, the country started piloting a biometric authentication using fingerprint and face recognition and a digital ID program to distribute a cooking gas subsidy. The goal of the pilot is for the government to stop subsidizing goods and start providing funds directly to beneficiaries. In 2023, it started verifying beneficiary data to distribute cooking gas subsidies while the following year, it introduced a digital beneficiary logbook.

At the beginning of 2019, Indonesia also kicked off the modernization of its social registry database to include eligible beneficiaries, linking it with the national ID database to speed up verification.

To allow beneficiaries to choose how to receive assistance, the government is encouraging the inclusion of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs through an “advanced digital disbursement system roadmap” – Indonesia Government-to-Person (G2P) Payment 4.0.

Palaon, however, warns that frequent data breaches continue to be a risk for beneficiaries and for digitized welfare programs.

“Strengthening cybersecurity and data protection will also be critical,” the report notes.

Indonesia has also recently launched a new platform called INA Digital which offers access to public services such as driver’s licenses, healthcare, education, social aid and more. The government is planning to launch a digital ID system for accessing public services as part of its digital transformation agenda. In June, the Ministry of Communications announced it was working on regulating data collection for digital IDs.

Last week, the country issued a call related to a digital identification project to companies company providing consulting services in digital ID, electronic know your customer (e-KYC), biometrics and data exchange.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

African Union adopts AI strategy to streamline continental digital transformation efforts

A document which defines the trajectory Africa intends to take regarding the development, use and regulation of generative artificial intelligence…

 

Yoti, iProov and Blair Institute tell governments to increase digital ID support

UK Member of Parliament Peter Kyle, the new Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, is getting a lot…

 

UK faces down threat of deepfakes that demean, defraud, disinform

New research from Ofcom reveals just how prevalent deepfakes have become in the UK and beyond. According to the online…

 

Kenyan high court pauses national digital ID for third time in 4 years

Kenya’s digital identity rollout has been paused by the country’s high court again, pending the outcome of a constitutional challenge….

 

Strengthening biometrics to fight against sophisticated payments fraud

By Tim Brown, Global Identity Officer at Prove Biometrics have become a part of consumers’ everyday lives. Long celebrated for…

 

Veriff enhances biometric security, Nametag and Tines partner amid rising ATOs

Account Takeover Fraud (ATO) has become an increasing concern, with fraudsters using techniques to target both individuals and businesses. According…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS