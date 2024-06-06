Indonesia’s Comms ministry highlights role in fostering digital ID use to access services

FB pixel

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo) says it is playing a frontline role in the country’s drive to set up a digital government apparatus using a trusted digital identity system.

As reported by the Indonesian News Agency, Deputy Communications Minister Nezar Patria said recently that the ministry’s participation is crucial not only in pushing for the use of digital ID, but in ensuring the integration of important services to facilitate access to digital government operations.

The ministry’s role, according to the official, is to ensure that digital IDs issued by certified electronic providers (PSrEs) are effectively linked to digital government services.

Patria was speaking at a recent event dubbed “Consumer protection 4.0: Implementation of digital identity to improve consumer security in the digital ecosystem.”

The minister outlined the various legislations and legal instruments that empower Kominfo to take a frontline role in Indonesia’s digital transformation journey, saying it “is responsible for fostering and supervising the integration of priority Electronic-Based Government System (SPBE) applications with the use of digital identities.”

As part of its work to ensure that Indonesia has a trusted digital identity ecosystem, the Kominfo deputy minister said they are also working on derivative regulations that will oversee the data collection process for digital ID.

Late last month, Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched a digital government platform INA Digital in a step that furthers the country’s march towards digital transformation.

Mandala Chain to help service integration in Indonesia

A blockchain technology project Mandala Chain has unveiled its plans for the Indonesia market, explaining how it intends to support the country’s digital transformation efforts by helping to “seamlessly integrate government and enterprise applications with public and retail sectors.”

In a press release, Mandala Chain says it is starting off with IDCHAIN as the first use case in the Southeast Asian country, in a move that is expected to introduce more than 10 million new wallets for digital identification.

IDCHAIN, according to the release, is designed to create a secure digital ID infrastructure on the .id domain, making it possible for users to store their ID credentials and be able to interact with government and enterprise platforms to access services.

Mandala Chian, which is designed to support decentralized applications, says IDCHAIN forms an important data layer of its infrastructure which supports several new use cases in sectors including banking, healthcare, gold tokenization, infrastructure, and product authenticity, among others.

