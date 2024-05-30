Indonesia’s President launches platform to drive digital ID and service integration

In a bid to accelerate digital transformation in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo launched the Indonesian government’s new technology platform, INA Digital, at the 2024 Electronic-Based Government System (SPBE) summit held at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

The INA Digital platform will accommodate public applications for digital ID, as well as health services, education, social aid, police permit for public assembly, and driver’s licenses in a single portal.

INA Digital, a comprehensive app, aims to evolve the way Indonesian citizens access government services. Developed by 400 local digital talents under the GovTech Indonesia project, according to the Jakarta Globe, the app aims to streamline and integrate various public services into a single, user-friendly platform. The IKD digital identity card will function as a single sign-on credential for all public services.

At the summit, President Widodo also identified nine priority services that will be integrated into INA Digital. These priorities focus on the acceleration of digital transformation and integration of national digital services.

The news closely follows Indonesia’s announcement it is planning digital ID access to public services in a bid to push the digital transformation agenda.

Government applications will be integrated into one national platform through an API system, GovInsider reports. In a recent report by The Sun, it was unveiled that the Indonesian president requested help from former UK prime minister Tony Blair to further its digital transformation campaign.

As INA Digital rolls out, the aim is for Indonesian citizens to look forward to a more integrated and user-friendly digital government experience, Indonesian News Agnecy Antara reports. The platform’s launch is a testament to the country’s ongoing efforts to harness technology for the betterment of public service delivery and governance.

The SPBE Summit also celebrated the achievements of local governments in digital governance. Notably, the Bogor Regency Regional Government received the digital government award from the ministry of state apparatus empowerment and bureaucratic reform (KemenPAN-RB). The award recognizes Regency’s success in implementing an electronic-based government system, which improved its SPBE index, ranking it among the top 58 regencies in Indonesia.

