Innov8tif patents document authenticity check method to boost IDV security

Smartphones play a central role in remote identity verification (IDV), enabling a host of advanced functionalities that compliment biometrics, including document authentication and liveness detection. The companies behind these functionalities are emphasizing the importance of these layered technologies to providing secure remote IDV.

Malaysia-based IDV provider Innov8tif Solutions has been granted a United States patent for its authentication technology for identification documents via smartphones. The patented technology leverages algorithms to verify the authenticity of documents, such as passports and driver’s licenses, in a bid to ensure they have not been tampered with or forged.

Innov8tif’s patent describes the use of the camera’s illumination function with a real-time video feed to compare the glare from a randomly-selected portion of the document and the security hologram for signs of authenticity.

“Existing identity verification systems may encounter challenges with poorly taken user-submitted images of ID documents. Our newly patented technology seeks to address these issues by ensuring a more reliable and accurate authentication process through real-time video processing and advanced algorithmic techniques,” says Law Tien Soon, deputy CEO at Innov8tif Solutions.

In a recent blog post, Innov8tif Solutions discusses the convenience of scanning and processing the MyKad (Malaysian IC) directly from a smartphone’s camera.

Liveness and more

While selfie biometrics remain a crucial component of IDV, it is only the beginning. Innovatrics emphasizes the importance of combining face matching with other technologies to create a robust verification system through the use of a smartphone.

“By using our own top-performing algorithms that are benchmarked by NIST, we are able to instantly verify whether a person is the same as the one we have enrolled previously,” says Innovatrics in a blog post.

Facial recognition, liveness detection, and optical character recognition (OCR) and NFC scanning for document verification are among the building blocks of robust digital onboarding, according to Innovatrics. They should be combined with auto-capture components and produce confidence scores, and where possible, checked against citizen ID registries, the company says.

Innovatrics notes that a single selfie can tell the company whether a person is indeed alive.

Vietnamese companies are adding liveness detection to their biometric systems to improve the security of their digital IDV processes, particularly in the realm of digital payments. The country’s digital payment landscape has evolved, with a growing emphasis on security and user convenience.

According to reports from Vietnam Investment Review, Vietnamese firms are integrating liveness detection and document authentication into their mobile applications, with the goal of enhancing the overall security of digital transactions and boosting user confidence in digital payment systems.

The publication notes a cadre of Vietnamese identity verification providers that have been through biometric PAD testing by America’s iBeta, including VNPay, VinBigData and VPBank subsidiary Cake, which recently launched its Cake Face Authen. Other Vietnamese biometrics providers that have also gone through testing include TrueID, Viettel, VNPT and FPT, according to the report.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | iBeta | identity verification | Innov8tif | Innovatrics