RNS.ID provides decentralized ID protocol for Palau digital residency through Solana

U.S. citizens looking for a brief sojourn away from the churn of American politics should consider Palau, which is now offering its Palau ID digital residency program to citizens of 138 countries, including the U.S., through Solana.

Applications for the digital residency ID via Solana are made possible through the decentralized identity protocol RNS.ID. An application costs $248. Registrants will receive an official, physical national ID card issued by Palau, which allows holders to perform ID verification for check-in, boarding and rentals, to use for KYC in banking – and to extend their visas for stay in Palau up to an additional 180 days per entry.

In a post on X (née Twitter), RNS.ID says “this marks the first time a sovereign nation issues legal identity on Solana.” Per a report from Decrypt, a recent announcement from RNS.ID says it has issued 7,338 digital residencies to users since September 2023.

Anonymity for the purpose of cryptocurrency transactions is also a benefit of digital residency. Among those who have already signed up are U.S. investor Tim Draper, and Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum.

Like Estonia, Palau – an archipelago of over 500 islands that belong to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) in the western Pacific Ocean – is a small nation looking to beef up its international heft through digital transformation and the offering of a digital residency. Digital residents do not have to physically live in Palau. But they will have to undergo anti-money laundering and identity verification checks that can take up to 10 days.

American citizens, however, can already reside in Palau indefinitely (and vice versa) under the Compact of Free Association, which describes the United States’ commitment to provide financial assistance to the FSM.

