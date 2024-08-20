Facial recognition targets scalping at concerts and festivals

Facial recognition is increasingly being adopted at events and large venues to improve security and streamline access. Technology suppliers like Denso Wave and sports leagues like MLB are implementing advanced systems to address challenges like ticket scalping and long lines for entry.

Denso Wave, known for its QR code technology, recently integrated facial recognition with QR codes to improve security at events and festivals. This system links an attendee’s facial features with a unique QR code for verification at concert and festival entry points. The dual verification method aims to reduce instances of ticket fraud and to reduce unauthorized attendees gaining entry.

The Secure QR Code (SQRC) is an enhanced version of the traditional QR code, developed in-house by Denso Wave, a subsidiary of the Toyota Group. According to the company, it can store two types of data: public data, which can be accessed by any standard reader, and non-public data, which can only be accessed by specific readers equipped with the correct decoding key.

Denso Wave is targeting a growing market for biometrics-based event access services. Major League Baseball (MLB) recently introduced facial recognition at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Similar to Denso Wave’s system, this development allows fans to enter the stadium by scanning their faces, ultimately bypassing traditional ticket checks. This technology is designed to speed up the entry process as well as cut down on ticket scalping, as access is granted based on the registered face rather than a physical or digital ticket.

Ticket resellers gauging fans has also motivated the introduction of a biometric identity verification system by the Korea Creative Content Agency, Maeil Business Newspaper reports. The article blames Chinese resellers for inflating the prices of K-Pop concert tickets, by abusing weak mobile authentication methods.

The clamp-down on scalping is part of a larger trend. In Cyprus, authorities upgraded the surveillance system at a professional soccer stadium, introducing facial recognition technology that can match up to 80 facial points against a central database within minutes to improve safety and security.

Earlier this year, Denmark-based event ticket seller Ticketbutler unveiled its face recognition check-in system, developed in collaboration with Noticket.

These integrations and implementations highlight a growing trend towards biometric verification in commercial spaces, offering a more secure and user-friendly experience for attendees, as more venues continue to adopt these technologies.

Facial recognition is increasingly being adopted at events and large venues to improve security and streamline access. Technology suppliers like Denso Wave and sports leagues like MLB are implementing advanced systems to address challenges like ticket scalping and long lines for entry.

Denso Wave, known for its QR code technology, recently integrated facial recognition with QR codes to improve security at events and festivals. This system links an attendee’s facial features with a unique QR code for verification at concert and festival entry points. The dual verification method aims to reduce instances of ticket fraud and to reduce unauthorized attendees gaining entry.

The Secure QR Code (SQRC) is an enhanced version of the traditional QR code, developed in-house by Denso Wave, a subsidiary of the Toyota Group. According to the company, it can store two types of data: public data, which can be accessed by any standard reader, and non-public data, which can only be accessed by specific readers equipped with the correct decoding key.

Denso Wave is targeting a growing market for biometrics-based event access services. Major League Baseball (MLB) recently introduced facial recognition at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Similar to Denso Wave’s system, this development allows fans to enter the stadium by scanning their faces, ultimately bypassing traditional ticket checks. This technology is designed to speed up the entry process as well as cut down on ticket scalping, as access is granted based on the registered face rather than a physical or digital ticket.

Ticket resellers gauging fans has also motivated the introduction of a biometric identity verification system by the Korea Creative Content Agency, Maeil Business Newspaper reports. The article blames Chinese resellers for inflating the prices of K-Pop concert tickets, by abusing weak mobile authentication methods.

The clamp-down on scalping is part of a larger trend. In Cyprus, authorities upgraded the surveillance system at a professional soccer stadium, introducing facial recognition technology that can match up to 80 facial points against a central database within minutes to improve safety and security.

Earlier this year, Denmark-based event ticket seller Ticketbutler unveiled its face recognition check-in system, developed in collaboration with Noticket.

These integrations and implementations highlight a growing trend towards biometric verification in commercial spaces, offering a more secure and user-friendly experience for attendees, as more venues continue to adopt these technologies.

Article Topics

biometric ticketing | biometrics | Denso Wave | facial authentication | facial recognition | identity verification | Noticket