FB pixel

Illinois heads off a cruel precedent for biometric data privacy damages

White Castle to pay out $9.4M in settlement
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications
Illinois heads off a cruel precedent for biometric data privacy damages
 

Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act has been officially amended, with Governor J.B. Pritzker signing the changes into law on Friday. The amendments included in Senate Bill 2979 include the acceptance of digital signatures for consent, and make each single violation count only ones, even if it repeated.

The change in accrual means that businesses do not face separate damages for each day a particular employee clocked into work on a biometric time and attendance device, for example.

State lawmakers said the change will provide certainty for Illinois’ businesses, while still protecting their biometric data, reports The Center Square.

“But it adds much needed clarity that helps small businesses operate in a more predictable regulatory environment,” said State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid when the amendment was approved in the legislature. “I know that many small business owners will be relieved to see this measure pass.”

The accrual issue was central to several court battles over BIPA, notably including a class action against White Castle that could have cost the company $17 billion in damages, if each biometric scan represented a new violation.

Several similar attempts to amend BIPA have come up short.

SB 2979 was a direct response to the White Castle case, Baker Donelson Of Counsel David J. Oberly told Biometric Update in an email when it was approved by lawmakers.

Where’s the beef?

The settlement between White Castle and close to 9,000 current and former employees is complete, with a federal judge signing off on the agreement, Law360 reports. The burger chain will pay $9.39 million in damages, including $3.5 million for plaintiffs’ attorneys.

None of the class members chose to opt out of the settlement, which the judge said indicates the fairness of the settlement.

When Illinois’ Supreme Court ruled that the language of BIPA forced it to side with plaintiffs on accrual last year, it invited legislators to fix the mess they had created.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital credential sharing across states back on agenda for Services Australia

Australia has restarted its plan to make digital credentials shareable across state boundaries. The plan, which had been shelved since…

 

Let travelers enroll biometrics from their sofa to ease EES delays: ex-UK border chief

The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) will complicate travel between the UK and the European continent, and the…

 

Identity’s role in the deepfake dilemma

By Patrick Harding, Chief Architect, Ping Identity Our identity is under attack now more than ever, due in large part…

 

Biometric enabled seamless travel booming: market to make $4.6B by 2029

The global market for government and commercial issued digital travel identities will generate more than $4.6 billion in revenue by…

 

US science foundation to award $23M for ‘privacy-preserving’ tech

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) has begun soliciting proposals from “qualified researchers and multidisciplinary teams” on the practical deployment…

 

Advance.AI improves KYB services for credit bureau services

Advance.AI has announced improvements to its KYB services for corporate due diligence processes in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events