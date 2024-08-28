India’s central bank launches lending platform connected to Aadhaar KYC

Governor Shaktikanta Das of the Reserve Bank of India has announced a nationwide launch of the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), which aims to change the digital lending processes in India. The project is expected to address the significant unmet demand for credit across various sectors, particularly benefiting agricultural and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) borrowers.

The ULI functions as an open platform that enables financial institutions to utilize open APIs for integration with their current systems and connection to multiple databases, including Aadhaar, e-KYC, state government land records, PAN (Permanent Account Number) database, and account aggregators, as reported by DNA India.

By offering a “plug-and-play” system, it becomes more accessible to financial institutions of varying sizes. The capacity to integrate diverse data sources within ULI would streamline credit assessments and mitigate delays caused by manual verification and limited access to financial services.

“Just like UPI transformed the payments ecosystem, we expect that ULI will play a similar role in transforming the lending space in India,” Das adds, as reported by ANI.

The Government of India has long focused on enhancing the digital public infrastructure (DPI) to support various purposes, including the digital payments ecosystem (UPI) and digital identity system (Aadhaar). Building on the success of these initiatives, the government launched a pilot for the digital lending interface last year, known as the “Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit.”

A case study into the DPI in India, highlights its positive impact on citizens through improved access to cashless payments and more efficient government services. Despite encountering some challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had positioned DPI as a central focus of the country’s upcoming 2023 G20 presidency.

Furthermore, the government’s latest 2024-2025 union budget reveals an expansion of DPI into the agriculture sector, with plans to conduct digital crop surveys in 400 districts and add 60 million entries to farmer and land registries.

