Malta chamber sounds alarm on governance crisis amid ID card scandal

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry has raised concerns about what it describes as a “complete breakdown” in the distinction between the government, the civil service, and the political party in power. The Chamber warns that this erosion of governance principles is putting Malta’s credibility on the line.

Recent allegations of an identity card racket have brought these issues to the forefront. The Chamber has criticized the Government’s silence on the matter, suggesting it only heightens suspicions about the extent of the scandal. This incident, the Chamber argues, is just one symptom of a broader governance crisis that threatens to severely damage Malta’s standing on the international stage.

Malta is grappling with allegations of mismanagement and corruption involving the issuance of identity cards to foreign nationals. The accusations, which claim that up to 18,000 ID cards were distributed in exchange for bribes, have sent shockwaves through the island nation, prompting strong denials from government officials and raising concerns over the integrity of public administration.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry has criticized the government for what it describes as “gross mismanagement” and a failure to uphold good governance. The Chamber’s statement has added weight to the growing concerns over the alleged misconduct within the Identity Malta agency, which oversees the issuance of ID cards and other identification documents.

Last month, Maltese officials denied the allegations, calling them “baseless and unfounded.” They emphasized that Identity Malta operates under strict guidelines, and that any irregularities in the issuance of ID cards would be thoroughly investigated. The government has pledged zero tolerance towards any abuse or misconduct by its employees.

Meanwhile, Identità issued instructions to property owners who may receive mail addressed to unregistered persons living in their residences. This move is part of a broader effort to tighten regulations and ensure that ID cards are only issued to eligible individuals. Property owners have been urged to report any suspicious activity or unregistered tenants to the authorities.

Additionally, a joint investigation between the Identity Agency and Jobsplus, in collaboration with the police force led to a business owner being arrested and brought to court on charges of trafficking and exploitation of foreign workers. The accused admitted the charges brought against him and was given two years in prison.

At this critical juncture, the Chamber is calling for immediate government action to restore good governance.

