Digital identity and DPI hold potential to transform humanitarian aid

The integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and digital identity systems is enhancing the efficiency and inclusivity of humanitarian interventions, as highlighted in recent discussions among experts and international organizations.

A recent article published by the Global Policy Journal underscores the growing importance of digital transformation in responding to crises. With conflicts, climate change, and pandemics driving unprecedented levels of displacement and hardship, traditional humanitarian responses are being outpaced by the scale and complexity of these challenges. Digital tools offer new avenues to streamline aid delivery, improve resource management, and provide real-time data for informed decision-making.

The report notes that the concept, known as digital public infrastructure (DPI), aims to prioritize humanitarian needs while improving the efficiency of distributing limited resources.

DPI represents a shift from developing individual digital systems and services to creating foundational infrastructure, similar to how roads, railways, and plumbing support society. A notable example is Brazilian bank Banco Original, in collaboration with digital wallet PicPay, launched a biometric facial recognition payment system in 2020. This was followed by an open finance framework that allows users to share their banking data with various credit, insurance, and savings providers.

The role of digital identity

An aspect of this shift is the integration of digital identity systems, which offer a scalable means of identifying vulnerable populations. Digital identity technology plays a key role in empowering marginalized groups by giving them access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and financial aid, as detailed by Governance4ID, a UNDP framework that has been developed in collaboration with the BPPS governance team and the CDO with funding from Norad.

By providing a digital identity to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), humanitarian organizations can ensure that these populations are not left behind in receiving assistance. These systems, often powered by blockchain and biometric technologies, allow individuals to store and present verifiable credentials securely, helping them access services even in situations where traditional documentation is unavailable.

Governance4ID also highlights the potential for digital identity tools to foster greater inclusion and self-sufficiency in humanitarian contexts. By linking digital identity to mobile payments and e-commerce platforms, displaced individuals could have the ability to participate in local economies, reducing dependency on external aid and contributing to their long-term resilience.

Challenges in digital humanitarianism

While digital transformation holds great promise for humanitarian response, it is not without challenges. A recent UN Security Council briefing highlights ongoing concerns about the misuse of digital tools in conflict zones. Speakers note the risk of cyberattacks, digital surveillance, and the misuse of AI in conflict-driven environments.

Moreover, there are concerns about data privacy and security. As humanitarian organizations rely on digital systems to collect and store personal information, the potential for misuse or theft of sensitive data grows. The UN Security Council emphasizes the need for stronger cybersecurity measures and international cooperation to safeguard the digital infrastructure supporting humanitarian efforts.

Additionally, the uneven access to digital technology in some regions presents barriers to the widespread adoption of digital humanitarian tools. In areas with limited internet connectivity or technological literacy, digital offerings may not be feasible without investment in infrastructure and education.

A new era of humanitarian response

Despite these challenges, the trajectory of digital transformation in the humanitarian sector is clear. International organizations, including the United Nations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and private-sector tech companies, are continuing to collaborate to harness these digital tools. This collaboration is expected to drive improvements in crisis response, with the goal of ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most, more efficiently and transparently.

The shift toward digital humanitarianism offers a glimpse into the future of global crisis management, where technology and data will play central roles in building a more resilient and inclusive world.

