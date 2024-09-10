Face Forensics unveils new biometric identification system for severely damaged faces

In cases where faces are severely damaged, such as from trauma or decomposition, a new face biometric system known as f2 DVI has been developed, offering capabilities for identifying individuals in these difficult circumstances.

The system can isolate undamaged portions of the face to aid in identification, as it incorporates features such as full and partial facial recognition, full and partial tattoo recognition, including scars and other distinguishing marks, and corpse identification, including when the eyes are closed. It also has identification of drowning victims capabilities.

From launching a victim identification system for use in investigations into human trafficking and child abuse in 2022, Face Forensics, unveils the f2 DVI system, which has the ability to estimate the position of missing facial features based on available data, adjusting the search parameters accordingly.

Originally developed for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), f2 DVI was designed to help identify the bodies of migrants who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to reach Europe. In many cases, the victims’ faces had been disfigured by marine life, boat collisions, or bloating from water exposure, the company mentions in a recent press release. The technology allows undamaged areas of the face to be used for identification, with the positioning of the eyes serving as a key anchor point for facial recognition.

Additionally, f2 DVI offers online training sessions led by facial identification specialists, on best practices for optimizing body and face positioning to improve the chances of a successful match.

In 2019, Face Forensics introduced a new feature designed to identify the faces of deceased individuals, including those with closed eyes or significant facial damage.

The year after, the company updated its Full Face Recognition (f2) system which improves the program’s biometric algorithms to enable images to be matched against an existing database, and to also enable identifying tattoos capabilities even if they are partially obscured by clothing.

