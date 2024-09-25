IDVerse launches re-authentication solution to secure passwordless logins

IDVerse has unveiled the beta version of its Face Access biometric software, offering user authentication for passwordless logins. Face Access is engineered to defend against spoofing attempts, including deepfakes and presentation attacks through its Deepfake Defender, and is designed to be fair and unbiased across different demographic groups leveraging “Zero Bias AI,” the company says.

As the name implies, the system uses facial recognition to complete the authentication process. The software is constructed on a serverless architecture powered by Amazon Web Services, ensuring both security and scalability. Face Access can be tailored to suit businesses of any scale, from startups to large enterprises, according to the company.

Regarding privacy, Face Access does not retain facial images of users to comply with stringent data protection regulations in various locations. The software adheres to ISO 30107-3 standards for presentation attack detection (PAD), ensuring its ability to distinguish between a genuine person and a fraudulent attempt.

“Our biometric technology has achieved what was once thought impossible—delivering live face matching in milliseconds, essentially breaking the sound barrier of user authentication,” says Matt Adams, chief technology officer at IDVerse.

Face Access is built using the company’s identity verification infrastructure, which includes advanced spoof detection and facial matching capabilities. The software tool incorporates proprietary technology called FeatureID to enhance identification accuracy without storing biometric data, the company explains.

According to IDVerse, some potential uses for Face Access include passwordless logins, which allow users to authenticate themselves using biometric inputs. The tool can also be used for account recovery, payment verification, caller identification for call centers, and anti-bot detection.

“Our customers have been asking for a fast, secure, and frictionless way to reauthenticate users, and Face Access delivers just that. With this technology, businesses can now move away from outdated methods like KBA, OTP, and Authenticator apps,” Adams continues.

Meanwhile, IDVerse and other biometrics providers are engaging in America’s discourse around online age assurance by proposing their respective age verification and digital identity solutions.

