FB pixel

Norwegian BankID parent targets European expansion with acquisition

Picks up Danish digital ID firm Criipto
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Norwegian BankID parent targets European expansion with acquisition
 

BankAxept AS, the operator of Norway’s largest digital identity BankID, is expanding its footprint in Europe. The company has acquired Criipto ApS, a Copenhagen-headquartered firm that helps businesses integrate electronic identities.

Along with BankID in Norway and Sweden, Criipto is an official provider of eID solutions such as Trust Network (FTN) in Finland and MitID in Denmark. With Criipto as its new subsidiary, BankAxept will be able to offer BankID services directly to businesses instead of a network of resellers.

With its new acquisition, BankAxept also hopes to expand digital identity offerings to banks, governments and businesses just as the European Union is working on making digital identities mandatory in all its states.

“Our ambition is to participate in the international growth of the eID sector,” says Øyvind Westby Brekke, CEO of BankID BankAxept. “Criipto has a unique and developer-friendly integration platform, offering a range of European digital identities.”

BankID is an electronic identity with biometric authentication developed by Norwegian banks that serves 4.5 million citizens in the country. The fast adoption of the solution has contributed to the Nordics region’s reputation as a success story in the global digital ID industry.

“The Nordic region has every opportunity to lead the way in the market for digital identity solutions – we have the experience and the technology,” says Niels Flensted-Jensen, CEO of Criipto.

BankAxept is the national payment system in Norway. Aside from the digital ID, it also offers payments, Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Weak login authentication methods the norm at work and home: report

Sophisticated online fraud attacks and weak authentication are a dangerous combination, but all too common, according to new research from…

 

Worldcoin rolls out in Guatemala, receives fine from Korea

After launching in Poland last week, Worldcoin is rolling out its iris biometrics-scanning Orb devices in Malaysia and Guatemala. Starting…

 

Idemia boosts digital ID app accessibility for people with disabilities

Idemia Public Security has introduced new features on its Mobile ID app to improve the accessibility of digital identities for…

 

California continues to pave road for mDL adoption across U.S. states

An interview with California Department of Motor Vehicles Chief Digital Transformation Officer Ajay Gupta covers the state’s efforts to be…

 

UN’s 50-in-5 DPI campaign welcomes new members

The UN’s 50-in-5 campaign has signed up 6 new countries to its goal to speed up digital public infrastructure (DPI)…

 

Biometric data and personal information exposure patched by genetic test lab

A genetic testing and “DNA Face Matching” company in the United States has left a trove of facial images and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events