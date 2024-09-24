UNDP experts prescribe coordinated efforts to streamline digital transformation in Malawi

Two digital ID maestros working with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have advised that the government of Malawi, private sector actors and international development partners must deploy “coordinated efforts” as the country looks to accelerate its digital transformation march.

In an advocacy article published on the UNDP blog, the agency’s Technical Advisor on Digital ID Governance and DPI, Tariq Malik; an Inclusive Digital Transformation specialist, Rachel Chang, and the Principal Secretary of Malawi’s National Registration Bureau (NRB), Mphatso Augustine Sambo, opine that “aligning stakeholders on key priorities will help Malawi build a robust digital ID system that empowers individuals and upholds their rights and ensures the system’s long-term viability.”

The article makes a panoramic overview of Malawi’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) implementation, starting from the digital ID component which rolled out in 2018 and which today covers around 12.5 million people, about 75 percent of the estimated population of 21 million.

The legal digital ID, the authors, say has not only helped unlock economic opportunities for Malawians, but has also gone a long way in facilitating access to several public and private sector services.

The writers recognize that with enormous political support and intentional action, Malawi has been able to set a solid foundation for its DPI implementation, which is now said to be entering “a critical phase” which has to do with operations and maintenance.

At this stage, the experts believe Malawian authorities must watch out for certain challenges which may hamper the system from operating at full capacity, such as power outages in the country and the risk of handling personal data.

Better handling matters at this point, the experts say, requires properly managing critical infrastructure on which the digital framework is premised, ensuring system integration by linking the digital ID with all government agencies and keeping communication uninterrupted, getting skilled staff to manage digital ID production and delivery, and introducing measures which can provide sustainable funding for the running of the system for long-term viability.

Already, the authors mention initiatives which Malawi has taken to make its digital transformation drive more sustainable and inclusive, and these include the passage of a data protection legislation, the joining of the 50-in-5 campaign and the launch of the Inclusive Digital for Malawi (IDT4M) project which Sambo says would “create a secure and inclusive digital identity, strengthen digital governance and bridge the digital gender gap.”

Emphasizing the importance of Malawi’s digital ID interoperability, the NRB principal secretary is quoted as saying: “As we work towards making systems interoperable and ensuring universal coverage of digital IDs, we need partners aligned with the interests of the Malawian people. By channelling resources and expertise effectively, we can ensure all stakeholders speak in one coordinated voice.”

Last month, a network of non-governmental organizations called on Malawi to strengthen its data protection architecture.

Malik and Chang, in another recent blog, also analyzed the DPI journey in Zambia, and recommended that action must be taken to surmount certain risks related to the design and strategy phase of the program.

