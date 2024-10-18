FB pixel

BeyondID unveils fraud prevention tool to strengthen digital identity security

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
During Oktane24, BeyondID introduced a new fraud prevention tool designed to bolster the security of modern digital identity frameworks. The tool aims to mitigate modern identity fraud scams with identity security.

The rise in digital transformation and the adoption of cloud services have expanded the attack surface for fraudsters. Which has resulted in more organizations relying on digital identity management to secure sensitive information.

“As organizations become more interconnected, they face the growing challenge of digital identity fraud – where attackers exploit vulnerabilities across multiple systems to gain unauthorized access,” says Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID.

“With our advanced fraud prevention solutions, we can help our customers, especially those in the financial services industry, tackle the thorny challenges around digital identity security without sacrificing user experience.”

At the core of BeyondID’s approach are its three value pillars, which were highlighted during Oktane24. This includes security and compliance, operational efficiency, and business growth.

The digital identity blueprint serves as an advisory service designed to help organizations develop a tailored strategy for digital identity management. It aligns identity and security goals with broader business objectives. Through workshops led by identity experts, organizations can map out a roadmap that includes technology selection, integration, and long-term governance strategies.

As a partner within the Okta ecosystem, the company boasts numerous accolades, including being named Okta Apex Partner, Okta Partner of the Year for the Americas in 2023, and Okta AMER Service Delivery Partner of the Year in 2022. According to a blog post written by the company’s CEO, BeyondID is notable for employing more Okta-certified professionals than any other organization outside of Okta itself.

Additionally, Shrestha held executive positions at Oracle, Sun Microsystems, SeeBeyond, and, most recently Okta. Also from Okta, BeyondID recently appointed Matt Torgersen as chief revenue officer.

BeyondID’s collaboration with Okta continues to push the company towards the identity management space.

