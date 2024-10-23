Indonesia procurement plan specifies upcoming biometrics contracts

The World Bank is lending $250 million to Indonesia to finance its ongoing digital ID efforts, and a procurement plan report shows what exactly this money is going towards. Several of the upcoming contracts present opportunities for digital ID developers and biometrics providers.

These include the development of a digital ID smartphone application and infrastructure (software integration, ATS, and knowledge transfer), which is open to international proposals. This has been budgeted with an estimate of $15.5 million. This has a planned proposal submission deadline of February 7, 2025. The report estimates that the contract for this particular project will end November 30, 2027.

A request for international bids on biometric registration kits and other information on technology equipment has an estimated budget of $12.25 million. The proposal opening of bidding for this contract is October 26. Contract completion is planned for August 11, 2025.

Indonesia’s ID authority, Dukcapil, is requesting international bids for a backup automated biometric identification system, which has a budget with an estimate of $12 million. This has a planned proposal submission opening date of July 18, 2025. Contract completion is planned for the last day of 2026.

A request for proposals on the development of identity verification and e-KYC platform and data exchange platforms, which has an estimated budget of $10.3 million. This has a planned opening for proposal submissions of February 7, 2025. Contract completion is planned for November 18, 2026.

A request for international bids on biometric software development kits for facial, iris, and fingerprint verification (licenses, ATS, and knowledge transfer), which has an estimated budget for $3 million. Proposals will be accepted starting on February 21, 2025, according to the document.

In addition, the tender includes information on the personnel the digital transformation will need. This includes a digital ID, e-KYC, biometrics, and data exchange platform advisor, which is open internationally. The estimated budget for this is $1.9 million.

For the construction and development of the IKD/INAPASS application, which provides digital ID for online service delivery, a national applicant will be directly selected, and this position(s) has an estimated budget of $471,935.

The country also seeks an IKD application utilization cybersecurity and cryptography consultant. This is open to national applicants, with an estimated budget of $84,964.

Thales VP for Asia Nicolas Bouverot describes how the different pieces of Indonesia’s ID system fit together in an article written for the Jakarta Globe. Advances in biometrics are enabling increased security and more applications for digital ID, he writes, advising the government to “lean into public-private partnerships.”

The Identification for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation in Indonesia Project has various objectives as the Southeast Asian country – the largest in the region – continues its digital transformation.

The core aims include increasing usage of digital ID to improve delivery and accessibility of select public and private sector services for all Indonesians, and to strengthen population and civil registration, focusing on lagging provinces and vulnerable groups.

In addition, the funds will support the development of a national-scale identity verification and KYC platform for in-person transactions, as well as a national digital ID application for online and remote transactions. Furthermore, cybersecurity capabilities will be strengthened and the Dukcapil ICT infrastructure modernized.

Other components supported by the fund focus on improving efficiency and inclusivity, such as by upgrading how more than 5,300 institutional users are managed; developing a secure and transparent data exchange platform, and supporting priority Government of Indonesia agencies’ integration with key platforms.

Finally, additional components include legal and regulatory reform and human capital, as well as project management, monitoring and evaluation.

