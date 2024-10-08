Landscape of UK digital public services changing with shift in strategy

The UK government has convened a panel of tech experts to steer its digital strategy, with the aim of changing the landscape of public services. With the continual uptick in moving towards digital government globally, the move reflects the government’s broader goal to solidify the UK’s standing in technology. The group, consisting of leaders from academia and industry, is tasked with creating a 10-year vision for a ‘digital center’ of government.

Co-chaired by Baroness Martha Lane Fox, a start-up founder, and Paul Willmott, Chair of the Central Digital and Data Office, the group’s focus will be on reshaping how technology is integrated into public services, with the goal of reducing backlogs, improving service delivery, and enhancing accessibility to government services.

This initiative follows the merging of three Cabinet Office and No.10 units with the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), consolidating efforts to drive digital transformation across public services. These teams oversee GOV.UK, the government’s primary service platform, coordinate a network of over 28,000 tech professionals in the public sector, and develop AI tools for various applications across Whitehall. The UK government also alluded to its regulatory focus being targeted at developers of the most advanced AI models.

In fact, The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has said that the integration of AI into government operations could result in cost savings, potentially reaching up to £40 billion ($52.2 billion) annually.

The AI approach

This shift in strategy comes at a key moment for the UK’s digital regulatory framework.

The UK government introduced the Digital Infrastructure and Services Development (DISD) Bill, replacing the earlier Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (DPDI). The legislation includes provisions on digital identity and data protection, with a focus on data preservation, particularly in relation to online safety. This comes as Ofcom, the UK’s online safety regulator, continues to implement the Online Safety Act, according to reports from Deloitte.

Currently, the UK operates under an AI Regulation Framework, which leverages existing laws and guidelines to manage AI development and deployment.

To date, the UK has adopted a sector-specific, pro-innovation approach to AI regulation, relying on existing regulators to oversee AI within their respective areas, according to a report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. While this method offers flexibility and adaptability, it has exposed gaps, with many regulators lacking the resources, authority, or technical expertise to address emerging issues adequately. As general-purpose AI systems, known as “frontier AI,” become more advanced, concerns about public safety have grown, leading to calls for a more centralized regulatory framework.

In response, the government is working on legislation that will include provisions to make voluntary AI safety commitments legally binding. The bill will also formalize the AI Safety Institute (AISI) as an independent government body, tasked with monitoring and managing AI-related risks.

The Institute warns that without clear and robust guidelines, AI deployment could lead to significant risks, including discrimination and breaches of privacy. It advocates for a legislative approach that encourages innovation but embeds safety, transparency, and accountability into AI systems.

Article Topics

digital government | digital identity | Digital Information and Smart Data Bill (DISD) | government services | regulation | Tony Blair Institute | UK