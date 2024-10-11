FB pixel

Omniq, NEC to blend vehicle and facial recognition for public safety systems

| Abigail Opiah
License plate recognition and access control provider Omniq and NEC are expanding their partnership with a heightened focus on improving public safety and security technologies. What is new about the joint effort is both companies’ united front in addressing challenges in sectors such as law enforcement, transportation, military, and urban infrastructure.

The pair plan to work through these challenges by combining Omniq’s AI-powered face capture and vehicle recognition systems with NEC’s facial recognition and database technologies.

The joint efforts are geared toward improving security and operational efficiency, utilizing AI to provide real-time analytics, enhanced situational awareness, and proactive threat detection. Additionally, both Omniq and NEC hope the tools succeed in supporting critical infrastructure protection, in order to enable more effective responses to potential threats.

“Our relationship with a global, reputable company like NEC has allowed us to deliver high-tech solutions that meet the evolving demands of public safety,” says Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Omniq.

“The synergy between our proprietary AI-driven systems and NEC’s cutting-edge innovations is instrumental in advancing critical infrastructure protection, enabling authorities to respond more effectively to threats and ensure safer environments for communities.”

John Whiteman, Omniq’s executive director of sales, adds: “NEC has been an exceptional partner, and together, we are targeting significant milestones. Our combined technologies provide a comprehensive solution for modern security challenges. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue building on this success and delivering even more innovative solutions to our clients.”

NEC launched a new biometric system last month so customers can utilize its facial recognition to authenticate individuals even while they are moving in crowded places. NEC’s system comes a year after Omniq introduced an in-car face detection feature in 2023, capable of identifying and recognizing faces within a moving vehicle.

“We are confident that by continuing to combine our technical capabilities, Omniq and NEC will be at the forefront of shaping the future of public safety,” Lustgarten adds.

“Our focus is to build on the momentum of our previous projects and extend our offerings with more robust, scalable solutions for cities and public institutions.”

