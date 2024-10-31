Privado ID calls new multi-chain, any-device IDV protocol ‘major leap’ in blockchain ID

Privado ID today announces the launch of its multi-chain, device-agnostic identity attestation protocol, claiming an industry first. A release from the Barcelona-based ID verification company says the IDV protocol allows users to “seamlessly verify their credentials across multiple EVM-compatible blockchains, massively improving and streamlining the end-user experience in the Web3 space.”

Evin McMullen, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Privado ID, says it is a “major leap towards solving the challenge of fragmented identities in the blockchain space.”

“In the real world, people and businesses interact with multiple service providers and multiple devices over the course of their lifetimes,” he says. “The same is true of onchain apps and protocols. This protocol is the currently missing middleware infrastructure that mainstream Web3 ecosystems need to drive value continuously from the infrastructure toward the application layer.”

The big selling point is cross-chain compatibility, which allows users to verify their identity once and use it across any supported blockchain. Currently, several prominent blockchain ecosystems, such as Ethereum and Linea, support Privado ID’s universal verifier. Expansion plans are underway, as the firm collaborates with other ecosystems and protocols, plus banks and governments. (Privado has already run proof-of-concepts with Deutsche Bank and HSBC, among others.)

As well, the protocol is designed to allow blockchain developers to easily build more user-friendly decentralized apps “without worrying about the complexities of different identity systems on various networks.”

The launch of the protocol is accompanied by news of Privado ID’s new mobile app and upgraded Privado ID Web Wallet, a digital wallet system that allows users to manage their blockchain identity across devices. A coming update promises a “synchronized registry system across all supported blockchains, eliminating the need for users to repeatedly confirm their credentials on different chains. Users will be able to interact with one blockchain ecosystem and immediately enjoy the benefits in another, without the need for additional verifications or transactions.”

Privado ID recently merged with Disco, a company specializing in multichain verifiable data and reputation management.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | identity verification | Privado ID | reusable identity | web3